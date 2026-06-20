Sasha Obama Net Worth: How Much Money Barack Obama’s Daughter Has

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As the youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, Sasha Obama has spent much of her life in the public eye. From growing up in the White House to pursuing her education and building a life outside of politics, Sasha and her sister, Malia Obama, have become fan-favorite celebrity children.

While Sasha has largely stayed away from the spotlight, fans are curious about her personal life, career plans and financial status. Here’s everything to know about Sasha, including her estimated net worth.

How Old Is Sasha Obama Now?

Sasha is 25 years old. She was born on June 10, 2001. Born Natasha Marian Obama, she became one of the youngest children ever to live in the White House when her father was elected the 44th president of the United States in 2008.

Where Did Sasha Obama Go to College?

After graduating from high school in 2019, Sasha attended the University of Michigan. She later transferred to the University of Southern California, where she completed her studies.

Sasha reportedly earned a sociology degree from USC in 2023. During her college years, she largely kept a low profile while living a relatively normal student life compared to her childhood in Washington, D.C.

What Is Sasha Obama’s Net Worth?

Sasha’s exact net worth is not publicly known. Since she has not launched a major entertainment, business or political career, most estimates place her personal net worth at a modest level. However, Sasha comes from one of America’s most financially successful political families. Her parents, Barack and Michelle, have a combined net worth of approximately $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Their wealth has been built through bestselling books, speaking engagements, media projects and other ventures following Barack’s presidency.

While Sasha may benefit from her family’s financial success, there is no public evidence that she independently possesses a multimillion-dollar fortune.

Does Sasha Obama Have a Boyfriend?

Sasha has generally kept her dating life private. However, she has been linked to Clifton Powell Jr., a former college basketball player and the son of actor and comedian Clifton Powell.

Neither Sasha nor Clifton has publicly discussed many details about their relationship.

How Long Have Sasha Obama & Clifton Powell Jr. Been Together?

Sasha and Clifton have reportedly been dating since 2021, at the earliest. While the exact timeline of their relationship remains private, they have been connected for roughly four or five years as of 2026.