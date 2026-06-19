Does Sasha Obama Have a Job? What the Youngest Obama Daughter Does for Work

Despite being the youngest of the Obama daughters, Sasha Obama has maintained a relatively private lifestyle. After her father former President Barack Obama‘s term ended in 2017, she and her older sister, Malia Obama, forged their own paths outside of Washington, D.C. After the sisters appeared at the opening ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center in June 2026, curiosity spiked again about Sasha and Malia, from their personal lives to their work. And while Malia’s portfolio as a filmmaker is public knowledge, Sasha’s job and past work aren’t well known.

Here is what we know about what Sasha does for work.

How Old Is Sasha Obama Today?

Sasha is 25 years old as of June 2026.

Where Did Sasha Obama Go to College?

Sasha initially attended the University of Michigan before transferring to the University of Southern California.

Does Sasha Obama Have a Job?

While we know what her sister, Malia, does for a living, Sasha has kept her employment details private. So, it’s unclear what she does for work. According to the Los Angeles Times, she earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Southern California.

Her dad briefly discussed his youngest child’s views on the world during a previous interview with InStyle.

“Sasha is, as Malia describes it, completely confident about her own take on the world and is not cowed or intimidated — and never has been — by anybody’s titles, anybody’s credentials,” Barack explained. “If she thinks something’s wrong or right, she will say so.”

What Does Sasha’s Sister, Malia Obama, Do for Work?

Malia is a filmmaker, having made her Sundance Film Festival debut in 2024 with her short film, The Heart. She is also a writer and worked on Donald Glover‘s Prime Video series Swarm.

Does Sasha Obama Have a Boyfriend?

Yes! Sasha has reportedly been dating her boyfriend, Clifton Powell Jr., since 2021. They met after Sasha moved to California. Clifton is the son of renowned actor Clifton Powell Sr, who is known for his film roles in House Party, Menace II Society, Dead Presidents, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, Rush Hour, Selma, Lord, Selma and Next Friday , in addition to TV roles in Roc, South Central, Army Wives and Saints & Sinners.

According to Clifton Jr.’s website, he is a director and writer. He attended the University of California, Santa Barbara, and worked as a writer’s assistant for scripted TV before finding his passion for filmmaking.