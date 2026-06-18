Are Sasha Obama & Her Boyfriend, Clifton Powell Jr., Still Together? Relationship Update

Sasha Obama, the youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, lives a private life in California after growing up in the White House. Fortunately, she and her older sister, Malia Obama, were able to forge their own paths by pursuing their own careers and dating lives. And after both sisters appeared at their father’s presidential center opening ceremony in June 2026, public interest in Sasha and Malia’s lives spiked. So, is Sasha still with her boyfriend, Clifton Powell Jr.?

Below, get a status update on Sasha’s relationship with Clifton, and learn more about him.

How Old Is Sasha Obama Now?

Sasha turned 25 on June 10, 2026. She was born in 2001.

Who Is Sasha Obama’s Boyfriend?

As previously noted, Sasha’s boyfriend is Clifton Powell Jr., a writer and director, and notably the son of actor Clifton Powell Sr. The NAACP Image Award nominee is best known for his film roles in House Party, Menace II Society, Dead Presidents, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, Rush Hour, Selma, Lord, Selma and Next Friday. He also held recurring roles in Roc, South Central and Army Wives and starred in Saints & Sinners in a main role.

According to Clifton Jr.’s website, he is based in Los Angeles, California, to focus on his film career. He attended the University of California, Santa Barbara, and worked as a writer’s assistant for scripted TV. As Clifton delved further into the film world, he found a passion for directing his own work.

Is Sasha Still With Her Boyfriend, Clifton?

Yes. It appears that Sasha and Clifton are still together. Though they’ve kept their relationship as far away from the public eye as possible, the Daily Mail published pictures of the couple on a walk together in 2022.

How Long Have Sasha Obama & Clifton Powell Jr. Been Together?

Sasha and Clifton have been together since at least mid-2021 after the youngest Obama sibling transferred to the University of Southern California to finish her undergraduate studies.

How Did Sasha Obama Meet Her Boyfriend, Clifton?

It’s unclear how exactly Sasha and Clifton met, but multiple outlets have reported that they somehow connected after Sasha moved to L.A.