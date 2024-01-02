Malia Obama’s Dating History: All About the Former First Daughter’s Boyfriends

Malia Obama has practically grown up in the public eye! When her father, former President Barack Obama was elected as president of the United States in 2008, Malia was only 10 years old. Throughout her dad’s presidency, Americans got to see Malia, now 25, and her younger sister Sasha, 22, become teenagers. After his time in the Oval Office, both girls graduated from college and set out on their careers.

Both daughters have mostly kept their love lives private, but former First Lady Michelle Obama has revealed details about her girls bringing men home to meet her and the former president in interviews and her books. “Now, they’re bringing grown men home. Before it was just a pop band, now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff. They have grown up right before our very eyes, and they’re doing well,” she said in a 2014 interview on Ellen.

In her 2022 book The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, Michelle wrote that she hoped that neither of her daughters would rush into marriage. “Malia and Sasha have been doing precisely what Barack and I were each doing at their age, which is dating around,” she wrote. “The truth is that I’m hoping our daughters won’t rush out of the flea market too quickly. I hope they will instead linger a while, allowing their relationships to remain fluid and youthful.”

Now that Malia is all grown up, get to know more about her past loves.

Rory Farquharson

While Malia mostly kept her relationships private, it was revealed that she was romantically linked with classmate Rory Farquharson in 2017. She was seen kissing the British law student after one of the Ivy League school’s football games. After the fact, it was revealed that the pair were dating when they were seen walking around New York City together.

It’s not entirely clear when the pair split up, but it wasn’t until 2022 that romance rumors began with someone new!

Dawit Eklund

After her relationship with Rory, Malia was rumored to be seeing Ethiopian producer Dawit Eklund in 2022. The electronic music producer the record label 1432 R out of Washington D.C., according to Page Six. The pair were spotted out and about in Los Angeles in New York City (where it was speculated whether or not he met Barack and Michelle, per DailyMail), but their relationship was never confirmed.

Hanging Out With Aminé

Some fans began to speculate that the former first daughter had begun dating rapper Aminé in late 2023, when the two were seen out grabbing sushi together in Los Angeles, per The International News. Despite being spotted together, it’s not clear if it was a date or not.

The recent photos weren’t the only time that Malia has met the “Caroline” rapper. He recalled meeting her after a performance at a Chicago Music Festival in a 2017 interview with i-D. “I came offstage and a Lollapalooza security guard came up and said, ‘Malia Obama would like to speak to you.’ She was a super-normal, cool, regular American teen,” he said.