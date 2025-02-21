Where Did Luigi Mangione Go to School? His Education Background

Image Credit: Getty Images

Luigi Mangione, an Ivy League-educated engineer, was named a person of interest in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4, 2024, before Thompson’s investor conference in NYC. After a five-day manhunt, police apprehended Mangione at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where they found a gun and fake IDs.

“A man was taken into custody in Altoona, Pennsylvania this morning. He has been identified as Luigi Nicholas Mangione,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said in a statement at the time. “He’s a male, 26 years old, he was born and raised in Maryland. We know he has ties to San Francisco, California, and his last known address was Honolulu, Hawaii. He has no prior arrest history in New York.”

Since his apprehension, Mangione was arraigned on December 9, 2024, in Altoona, where he was denied bail. The following week, a grand jury in New York indicted him on 11 counts, including first-degree murder. Days later, the federal government filed four additional charges. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in New York Supreme Court on December 23, 2024.

Interest in Mangione has skyrocketed as his case unfolds. Here’s a look at his educational background and work experience following his court appearance on February 21 for a status hearing.

Luigi Mangione Attended the Gilman School

According to multiple outlets, Mangione attended a boys’ private school in Baltimore, Maryland, called the Gilman School. The school’s website promotes, “The pursuit of excellence begins here.” Gilman’s tuition and fees for high school students starts at $37,000 per year.

CBS News reported that Mangione was the valedictorian of his graduating high school class in 2016.

In response to Mangione’s arrest, the head of Gilman, Henry P.A. Smyth, wrote in an email obtained by CNN, “This is deeply distressing news on top of an already awful situation. Our hearts go out to everyone affected.”

Mangione Studied Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania

Mangione went on to attend the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in engineering, computer, and information science, according to a LinkedIn profile that appears to be his. Mangione also minored in mathematics.

While attending UPenn — an Ivy League school — Mangione worked as the project lead of a university video game development program from 2016 to 2020, per his LinkedIn. In 2019, he was a teaching assistant for the “head of recitation committee.”

Where Did Mangione Work?

Mangione had been working as a data engineer for TrueCar, Inc, in Santa Monica, California, for four years, according to his LinkedIn profile. However, his LinkedIn page notes that he had been living in Hawaii.