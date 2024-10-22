Liam Payne’s Family: About His Sisters Nicola, Ruth & Their Parents

Image Credit: Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

Liam Payne died at the age of 31. The former One Direction band member was staying in a Buenos Aires hotel, and, unfortunately, he was likely alone at the time of his death. Liam’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, had just returned home from their trip, and the father of one was found dead on October 16, 2024. Now, the late “Teardrops” artist’s family is speaking out. Amid the tragedy, one of Liam’s sisters Nicola revealed that she learned about her brother’s death through the media.

Below, Hollywood Life has the details about Liam’s parents and sisters.

Nicola Payne

Although Liam was one of the most famous names in the world, Nicola lives a private life away from the public eye. She is married to her husband, Nick Farnell, and they share a daughter together.

Nicola broke her silence about her late brother’s death in an Instagram post in October 2024. In her post, Nicola acknowledged that she and Liam didn’t take “many pictures together as [they] never really did that as a family” because they “never wanted [him] to feel like [he was] in a room of fans.” However, she pointed out that Liam’s family were his “biggest fans always and forever.”

“I have posted about Liam and his achievements over the years with a proud sister alert and that has stood then, now and always!!!” Nicola began, before revealing how she learned that Liam had died. “When I saw the news pop up on my phone that you had left us, I went cold. I wanted so much for this to be untrue. I have spent days hoping that it was a mistake, and somebody has got it wrong.”

She added, directly to Liam, “You led your life with a motto of why bother doing something unless you are brilliant at it, and Liam, you were certainly brilliant at everything you did!! Unfortunately, this cruel world is always to [sic] quick to judge someone from a few 5 second clips, they then think it entitles them to be able to speak like they know you. We knew you and loved you.”

Ruth Payne

Like Nicola, Ruth is also older than Liam. She married her husband, Thomas Gibbins, in 2016, and the couple share a son together. While Liam pursued his music career, he would show Ruth One Direction songs that were in progress, she recalled in a heartbreaking Instagram post after he died.

“I don’t believe this is happening,” Ruth began. “Many times have I poured my heart out publicly with pride about Liam but never much about life as his sister. Liam is my best friend, no one could ever make me laugh as much as him, doing his impressions always had me creasing and he loved seeing how much of a laugh he could get.”

Ruth then pointed out that Liam “loved [One Direction], he loved his brothers, and we talked about [the band] so much.”

“I don’t feel this world was good enough or kind enough to you, and quite often over the last few years, you’ve had to really try hard to overcome all that was being aimed at you,” Ruth continued. “You just wanted to be loved and to make people happy with your music. … “I’m sorry I couldn’t save you. Love you, oh how my heart misses you.”

Karen Payne

Karen previously worked as a nurse while raising Liam, Nicola and Ruth. She and her husband, Geoff, were supportive of Liam’s X Factor auditions in 2008 and when he returned in 2010.

Geoff Payne

Liam’s dad, Geoff, worked as a fitter while the late English vocalist grew up. During a 2017 interview with The Telegraph, Liam recalled his “great” childhood despite not having “much.”

“Dad was in debt, but they did the best they could,” Liam said. “It makes you dream a bit, you know?”