Do Lena the Plug & Adam22 Have Kids Together? About Their Daughter

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Lena the Plug and Adam22 spent nearly a decade building a life and a business together. The pair, who became known for their podcasting, social media and adult-content ventures, welcomed a daughter, got engaged in 2021 and married in Italy in 2023.

Now, however, their relationship appears to be coming to an end. Lena recently filed for divorce after three years of marriage, and court documents have revealed new details about the couple’s separation, custody plans and finances. Below, learn more about Lena and Adam22’s relationship timeline, their daughter and what we know about the divorce filing.

Why Is Lena the Plug Divorcing Adam22?

Lena the Plug filed for divorce from Adam22 on June 1, 2026, after three years of marriage. While the court documents publicly available so far do not specify a reason for the split, she listed April 15, 2026, as the couple’s date of separation and is seeking legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Parker. Lena also stated in the filing that she does not have access to the couple’s financial records and that many of the figures listed were estimates.

The divorce filing has also revealed details about the pair’s shared assets, including real estate, savings and business interests tied to their podcasts and online ventures. Neither Lena nor Adam has publicly explained what led to the breakup.

Do Lena the Plug and Adam22 Have Children Together?

Yes. Lena the Plug and Adam22 share one child, a daughter named Parker Ann Grandmaison. The couple announced they were expecting their first child on Valentine’s Day 2020, and Parker was born on November 14, 2020.

How Long Have Lena the Plug and Adam22 Been Together?

Lena the Plug and Adam22 began dating in 2016 and were together for nearly a decade before their split. During their relationship, they built several businesses together, including the Plug Talk podcast and various subscription-based content ventures.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2020, got engaged in 2021 and married in Tuscany, Italy, in May 2023. Although they were only married for three years, they had been partners for roughly 10 years before Lena filed for divorce in 2026.