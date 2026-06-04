Lena the Plug Net Worth: How Much Money the OnlyFans Creator Makes Amid Adam22 Divorce

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Lena the Plug (real name: Lena Nersesian) is one of the internet’s most recognizable content creators. Known for her OnlyFans content, podcast appearances and social media presence, the influencer is making headlines amid her divorce from husband Adam22.

The pair, who married in 2023 and share a daughter together, became one of the most buzz-worthy couples in the content creator market through their joint projects, including the popular podcast “Plug Talk” and their sexual videos. As details surrounding their split emerge, many fans are wondering how much money Lena has earned over the years and where her overall net worth stands today.

How Much Money Does Lena the Plug Make From OnlyFans?

While Lena the Plug has never publicly disclosed her annual income, OnlyFans is considered her primary source of revenue. Industry estimates have suggested that top creators on the platform can earn hundreds of thousands of dollars per month, and Lena has openly discussed the financial success she achieved from the subscription service.

Outside of OnlyFans, Lena has generated income through YouTube, podcasting, sponsorships and other digital ventures.

What Is Lena the Plug’s Net Worth?

Lena currently boasts a net worth of around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Recent divorce documents also provided a glimpse into some of the assets she shared with Adam22. Court filings reportedly list approximately $1.152 million in real estate holdings, along with savings accounts, podcast-related assets and other property. Lena stated in the filing that many of the figures were estimates because she did not have full access to the couple’s financial records.

What Is Adam22’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Adam22 has an estimated net worth of $4 million. His wealth has been attributed to “No Jumper,” YouTube revenue and creator-content work.

Why Is Lena the Plug Divorcing Adam22?

At the time of publication, neither Lena nor Adam22 has publicly revealed a specific reason behind their split. According to court documents, Lena filed for divorce in Los Angeles County and listed April 15, 2026, as the couple’s date of separation. She is reportedly seeking legal and physical custody of their daughter in addition to spousal support.

The divorce filing sparked widespread speculation among fans online, particularly because Lena and Adam22 built much of their public brand around their unconventional relationship.