Adam22 Net Worth: How Much Money the No Jumper Founder Has

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Adam22 has spent more than a decade building a career in podcasting and digital media, turning No Jumper into a widely followed platform for interviews with musicians, influencers and internet personalities. In recent days, the podcast host has found himself back in the spotlight after reports surfaced that his wife, Lena the Plug, filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

Since the news broke, Adam has reacted on social media, posting about his “freedom” on Instagram Stories and joking that women interested in dating him should send him direct messages.

Meanwhile, court filings have offered a rare glimpse into the couple’s finances, revealing details about their real estate holdings, savings and business assets. Below, learn more about Adam22, his net worth, his wife and family life.

Who Is Adam22?

Adam22, born Adam Grandmaison, is a podcast host and entrepreneur who built his name at the intersection of hip-hop media and internet culture. Before launching No Jumper, he was involved in the BMX world, founding the website The Come Up and later creating the BMX brand ONSOMESHIT.

He eventually transformed No Jumper from a niche blog into a popular interview platform known for conversations with both emerging and established rappers. Over the years, the show has featured artists such as the late XXXTentacion, Lil Yachty and the late Juice WRLD.

In addition to No Jumper, Adam has expanded into other ventures, including podcasting and adult-content businesses. He and wife Lena the Plug collaborated on the Plug Talk podcast and other subscription-based content.

What Is Adam22’s Net Worth in 2026?

Adam22 has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Recent divorce filings from wife Lena the Plug have provided a rare look at some of the couple’s shared finances. Court documents reportedly list more than $1.1 million in real estate, approximately $100,000 in savings and ownership interests in their podcast businesses among the assets being considered as part of the proceedings.

Who Is Adam22’s Wife, Lena the Plug?

Lena the Plug, whose real name is Lena Nersesian, is a content creator, model, podcast host and OnlyFans creator. She first built an audience on YouTube through vlogs, fitness content and lifestyle videos before expanding into adult content and subscription-based platforms, where she became one of the internet’s most well-known creators.

Lena and Adam began dating in 2016 and became frequent collaborators both online and professionally. Together, they launched the podcast Plug Talk, where they interviewed creators and adult-industry personalities. The pair got engaged in 2021 and married in Tuscany, Italy, in 2023. In June 2026, however, Lena filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

Does Adam22 Have Children?

Yes. Adam22 and Lena the Plug share one daughter, Parker Ann Nersesian Grandmaison, who was born on November 14, 2020. The couple announced they were expecting their first child on Valentine’s Day earlier that year.

According to recent divorce filings, Lena is seeking legal and physical custody of the couple’s daughter as the case moves forward.