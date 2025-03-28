‘The Legend of Zelda’ Live-Action Movie: Release Date, Cast & More

Image Credit: Nintendo/YouTube

Nintendo fans — we’re about two years away from the release of The Legend of Zelda movie! The game franchise has become such a success that Nintendo couldn’t resist joining in on Hollywood’s streak of live-action films. After all, now that Mattel is working on several upcoming films thanks to Barbie, there’s no question that there could be more video games sharing the big screen with actors.

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates on The Legend of Zelda live-action movie.

Who Will Be in The Legend of Zelda Live-Action Movie?

It’s still unclear who will be a part of The Legend of Zelda cast. The series creator, game developer Shigeru Miyamoto, is a producer on the project, in addition to Uncharted live-action producer Avi Arad. Uncharted, based on the game with the same title, proved to be a box office success with action super stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg leading the movie. Per Box Office Mojo, Uncharted earned $407 million worldwide.

In November 2023, The Legend of Zelda movie was initially announced to be in development, with Miyamoto informing fans that he had been working on the live-action version “for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films.”

“I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production,” Miyamoto continued. “It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

The Legend of Zelda Movie Release Date

Nintendo confirmed in its March 2025 announcement that the Legend of Zelda live-action film will be released worldwide on March 26, 2027. It’s unclear, however, if this will be a theatrical release or through a streaming platform.

Are There Other Nintendo Live-Action Movies?

Yes, quite a few Nintendo-inspired productions have hit the big screen. In 2019, Detective Pikachu was released starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith. The movie’s box office reached a whopping $433 million, per ESPN. Four years later, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which starred A-listers Chris Pratt and Jack Black, earned more than $1 billion at the box office, and it became one of the top 20 highest grossing movies in history.