Tom Holland’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Actor Has Now

Image Credit: Getty Images for Critics Choice

Tom Holland, who should just go by Spider-Man at this point, is earning lots of coins for the major projects he’s done. We wouldn’t be surprised if he secretly shot out sticky spider webs like his character to help him collect all his funds. Find out just how much it paid off (literally) for Tom’s commitment to his characters, below!

How Does Tom Holland Make Money?

Tom Holland is a 28-year-old actor. He is mainly known for his role as Peter Parker in the popular Spider-Man franchise. His role as Peter expanded into other franchises such as Avengers, Captain America and Venom. He has also starred in the film Uncharted through portraying Nathan Drake and participated in the TV Mini-Series called The Crowded Room, playing Danny Sullivan.

What Is Tom Holland’s Net Worth?

Tom has a net worth of over $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He started his acting career off with the film The Impossible in 2012. His breakthrough role as Peter in the Spider-Man franchise earned him the most bank overtime. His first Spider-Man film made him a whopping $1.5 million and his bank statement massively increased after continuing the film series. Spider-Man: No Way Home definitely had Tom smirking while looking at his bank statement, being that he got a casual $10 million paycheck, according to The U.S. Sun. During his participation in Captain America: Civil War, he raked in $250,000. For Avengers: Infinity War, he got a staggering $3 million. Avengers: Endgame increased his net worth by $3 million as well. His latest endeavor The Crowded Room added $4 million to his direct deposit. On top of his acting pursuits, he launched his very own production company in 2024 called Billy17.

Is Tom Holland Engaged?

Tom is engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Zendaya. Although the adorable duo has lovingly flaunted their vibrant relationship publicly for years, Tom was hush-hush when it came to his “secret” holiday plans with Zendaya, before the news broke in January 2025. In December 2024 the U.K. born and raised actor shared on the Dish podcast that his Christmas would be spent in the U.S. with Zendaya and her family, during which it is assumed he proposed. Zendaya now proudly swoons over her luxurious diamond ring which is more than 5 carats. The pair met during their audition for Spider-Man and hard-launched their relationship in 2021, and we’ve been gushing about this iconic couple since then.

Does Tom Holland Want to Quit Acting?

Tom is a family man to his core. The actor has transparently shared that he plans to either retire or take a break from the industry in order to dedicate all his energy into being a great dad when the time is right — as if we needed yet another reason to absolutely adore Tom. In January 2025 he told Men’s Health: “When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore. Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the Earth.”