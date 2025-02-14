‘Legally Blonde’ TV Series Release Date: When Does ‘Elle’ Come Out?

A long-awaited prequel series to the beloved 2001 film (and its 2003 sequel) Legally Blonde is finally in the works! Fans will soon have a chance to peek into the pre-Harvard life of the iconic, pink-clad law school student. Amid news that an actress has officially been tapped to play Elle Woods, here’s what we know about the series.

What is the New ‘Legally Blonde’ Series About?

According to the show’s logline, Elle “follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.” In other words, it’s a coming-of-age series focusing on the bubbly Elle’s teen years.

The original 2001 film followed a heartbroken Elle as she attempts to navigate college life post-breakup. She attends Harvard law school in an attempt to win back her ex, Warner. But as she learns more about law and forges new friendships, she begins to question what she really wants out of life.

The 2003 sequel Legally Blonde 2 sees Elle heading to Washington, DC, where she attempts to tackle the issue of animal testing. And in a direct-to-video spinoff released in 2009 (sans Reese Witherspoon), twins Milly and Becky Rosso played cousins of Elle. A much discussed third Legally Blonde has yet to come to fruition, though it was announced in 2020 and set to be scripted by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor.

Who is Playing the Young Elle Woods?

Georgia native Lexi Minetree, an actress and USC grad, will be reviving the beloved character in the prequel series. She graduated from college in 2024 with a double major in theater and public relations, according to her LinkedIn profile. She’s previously appeared onscreen in Hot Take: Murdaugh Murders, Law & Order: SVU, and The Paramedic Who Stalked Me, and has previous experience in live theater.

“Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods!” wrote Reese Witherspoon, who originated the role, in an Instagram caption on Friday, February 14. “After watching so many incredible auditions for the new Elle prequel series on @PrimeVideo, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself! Meet @leximinetree.” The video clip showed Reese divulging to a disbelieving Lexi that she’d won the coveted role.

When Does ‘Elle’ Come Out?

A release date has not been announced yet. However, according to Teen Vogue, it will debut sometime in 2025. “I’m really excited. We start in March,” Reese told PEOPLE of the filming start date in a January 29 interview.

Where to Watch ‘Elle’

Elle will air on Prime Video, which is set to distribute the Hello Sunshine series.