Who Is Lexi Minetree? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Elle’ Series Actress

Lexi Minetree will play Elle Woods in Elle, an upcoming Prime Video prequel series to the beloved 2001 romantic comedy Legally Blonde. What, like it’s hard? In a video shared to social media earlier this year, Elle Woods originator, Reese Witherspoon, informed Lexi that she clinched the role of a lifetime. In the clip, Reese welcomed Lexi into a room and the duo sat on a couch for a conversation.

“Your audition tape was amazing, as we talked about, and we had to make a really hard decision the other day,” Reese, who is an executive producer on the show, said. “And we wanted to tell you in person, because you’ve just worked really hard, and we just wanted to tell you that you don’t have to audition anymore — because you got the part. You’re Elle Woods.” Lexi then leaned back in disbelief and covered her face, overcome by emotion. “Really?” she asked. “Can I hug you?” Reese admitted that she “hadn’t slept in three nights.” She added, “I wanted to tell you sooner.” Lexi and Reese called Lexi’s mother to share the good news, a moment also shared on camera.

Alongside the clip, Lexi expressed her joy in an ebullient caption. “ME!!!! yessss:),” she quipped, referencing an iconic Elle Woods moment from the film. “Ok ok ok, my brain is going nuts over here I don’t even know where to BEGIN. Probably with the thank you’s…ya that’s a good place to start normally, nice thinking Lexi! Thank you to my family, friends, and reps who believe in me and my silly lil dreams.”

Below, here’s everything we know about the actress who is playing the beloved and iconic character!

Lexi Minetree Was Born in Georgia

Like Reese, Lexi is a Southern native! She is from Georgia; Reese was born in New Orlenas, Louisiana.

She Attended USC

The new Elle Woods made her way to Southern California as a college student, double majoring in theater and public relations, according to her LinkedIn profile. She graduated in 2024.

Lexi Has Already Appeared Onscreen

The actress will be at home on camera. She has already appeared in several TV series, including The Paramedic Who Stalked Me in 2023, Law & Order: SVU in 2024, and Hot Take: Murdaugh Murders, also in 2023.

She Also Attended the British American Drama Academy

In addition to studying at USC, Lexi also trained at BADA, the British American Drama Academy, in London.

Lexi Was a Brunette Before Going Blonde

As seen on her Instagram page, Lexi isn’t a natural blonde, but there’s always room to change things up! The actress had brown hair for years before she had a “random whim to change [her] hair,” Lexi wrote in her Instagram announcement when she got the part of Elle.