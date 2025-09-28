Lane Kiffin’s Children: All About His Daughters Landry & Presley & Son Monte

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin is one of college football‘s most recognized names. With dozens of wins under the Rebels’ belt, Kiffin solidified his name into sports history. But above all of that, he’s a dad to three children: daughters Landry and Presley and son Monte, whom he shares with ex-wife Layla Kiffin.

In September 2025, Lane made headlines when his daughter Landry started dating her rumored boyfriend, LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, and the Ole Miss coach seemingly took a swipe at him when his team beat the LSU Tigers.

“We believe in our players, we go for it on fourth down a lot, and glad to make plays,” Lane said in a post-game interview, before adding, “I’m looking for Whit right now to see if we covered the over.”

Below, learn all about Lane’s three kids and their family.

“I’m looking for Whit right now to see if we covered the over.” 😂 Lane Kiffin’s got smoke for his daughter’s boyfriend, LSU LB Whit Weeks. (via @espn)pic.twitter.com/YyNbAS5YfA — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 27, 2025

Landry Kiffin

Landry is Coach Kiffin’s eldest child. She was born in December 2004 and lived in Los Angeles when her dad was coaching at the University of Souther California. Landry is currently studying business administration at Ole Miss, per her LinkedIn.

Lane’s daughter appeared in the documentary E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin, and Landry recalled moving to Ole Miss after her dad became a coach there.

“I hadn’t lived with him since before he went to [University of Alabama],” Landry said. “We definitely got a lot closer than we had ever been.”

When her dad considered taking a different coaching job, Landry found a way to convince Lane to stay with the Rebels.

“Me and my friends, we made this slideshow collage to a song we knew he would find sad and just really re-think his decision,” Landry explained in the doc. “We came into the office, and then, set it up on a movie projector screen, and we were like, ‘We have something to show you. Come in here.’ Then he sat down, and we played it, and he was crying. After that, he told us he was gonna stay, so it worked.”

Lane praised his daughter for her strong argument, noting, “Sometimes you need your kids to point things out to you, and just remind you of some things. That was very impactful. I’m not saying I was going [to leave] — I was deciding — but that made the decision for me.”

Presley Kiffin

Presley is Lane’s second child. Born in October 2006, she is attending the University of Southern California, where she also plays volleyball.

Monte Knox Kiffin

Monte, Lane’s youngest child, was born in January 2009. He’s followed in his dad’s footsteps by pursuing collegiate football, moving from L.A. to Mississippi to continue his goals. Monte has multiple offers to join several college teams, including Southern Methodist University, Sacramento State and Florida International University.