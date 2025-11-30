Search

Is Lane Kiffin Leaving Ole Miss for LSU? Get Update on His Decision

Coach Kiffin's future with Ole Miss is up in the air. Get an update on what the football coach decided.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
November 29, 2025 10:30PM EST
Image Credit: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin is expected to announce a major decision regarding his career in college football on November 29, 2025. The 50-year-old coach could leave his position as the school’s head football coach for Louisiana State University, and fans are anxiously awaiting an answer.

About one week before the projected decision day, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said on November 21 that he and Kiffin “have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor [Glenn] Boyce.”

“While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important − our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the season in historic fashion,” Carter said.

Below, get updates on what we know so far regarding Kiffin’s decision.

When Will Lane Kiffin Announce His Decision?

Kiffin was expected to announce his decision following the game between Ole Miss and Auburn on November 29, multiple outlets reported. One day prior, NFL draft analyst Todd McShay tweeted that Kiffin’s choice was “apparently made” on November 28.

“Kiffin’s decision is apparently made, I was just told,” McShay wrote. “Tomorrow’s gonna be a wild day…”

Ole Miss’ Carter said that “despite the noise,” an announcement “on Coach Kiffin’s future [was] expected the Saturday following the game.”

“[Kiffin] focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game,” Carter said. “This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead.”

Is Lane Kiffin Leaving Ole Miss?

At the time of publication, it’s still unclear if Kiffin is leaving Ole Miss, but a portion of the college football world is convinced that it is the case. In the days leading up to the big moment, though, ESPN’s Marty Smith reported from the Ole Miss football facility that Carter “told us on the field prior to the Egg Bowl [that] he expects Kiffin to stay.”

Meanwhile, journalist Scott Hughes tweeted on November 29 that Kiffin “will remain at Ole Miss,” citing sources close to the situation.

Who Will Replace Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss if He Leaves?

Ole Miss quarterback coach Joe Judge would serve as the interim head coach for the College Football Playoff if Kiffin decides to leave, according to ESPN.