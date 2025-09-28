Lane Kiffin’s Wife: Meet His Ex-Spouse Layla Kiffin Amid Rumored Reunion

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lane Kiffin is a family man before his sports career. The Ole Miss team coach is a father of three children, all of whom he shares with his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin. Although the spouses split in 2016, Lane sparked reconciliation rumors with her earlier this year. So, are Lane and Layla back together?

Below, learn more about Lane’s marriage to Layla and their rumored reconciliation.

Who Is Lane Kiffin’s Wife? Meet Layla

Layla Kiffin met Lane while he worked as the University of Tennessee’s offensive coordinator and she served as an assistant volleyball coach. She attended the University of Florida.

Are Lane Kiffin & Layla Kiffin Divorced?

Yes. Lane and Layla remain legally divorced. The couple, who are rumored to have reunited, announced their split in February 2016.

“After a lot of careful thought and consideration, Layla and I have mutually decided to divorce,” Lane told Fox Sports at the time. “We are fully committed to our kids’ future being our No. 1 priority. We will maintain an amicable relationship with respect for each other as we raise these three wonderful children. We will have no further comments and appreciate respect for our family’s privacy.”

Are Lane Kiffin & Layla Kiffin Back Together?

It looks like they are! Lane and Layla sparked reconciliation rumors in early 2025 when the Ole Miss coach posted a photo of Layla to his Instagram Stories on March 1. He also responded to a fan who congratulated him for reuniting with Layla.

“Awesome Lane,” the fan tweeted. “Reunited with Layla & Knox tops anything else you may accomplish. Now you can journey together. Don’t Stop Believin.'” Lane responded with a “thank you” and a happy face emoji.

How Many Kids Does Coach Lane Kiffin Share With Layla?

Lane and Layla share three kids: daughters Landry and Presley and son Monte Knox. Their eldest daughter, Landry, appeared in the documentary E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin to discuss how Lane shared her childhood, even when he moved to Mississippi.

“I hadn’t lived with him since before he went to [University of Alabama],” Landry said, adding, “We definitely got a lot closer than we had ever been.”

When Lane considered taking a different coaching job, Landry convinced her dad to stay with the Ole Miss Rebels.

“Me and my friends, we made this slideshow collage to a song we knew he would find sad and just really re-think his decision,” Landry said in the doc. “We came into the office, and then, set it up on a movie projector screen, and we were like, ‘We have something to show you. Come in here.’ Then he sat down, and we played it, and he was crying. After that, he told us he was gonna stay, so it worked.”

Lane, in response, praised his daughter and his children, noting, “Sometimes you need your kids to point things out to you, and just remind you of some things. That was very impactful. I’m not saying I was going [to leave] — I was deciding — but that made the decision for me.”