Kyle Chandler: A Look Back At His Iconic ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Role & What He’s Doing Now

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is airing the show’s classic bomb episodes that featured the one and only Kyle Chandler, a.k.a. the Bomb Squad Guy. So, what is Kyle Chandler doing now?

Grey’s Anatomy fans will never forget the legendary bomb episodes of season 2. Those episodes, one of which aired after the 2006 Super Bowl and the next the following week, were game-changing moments in television history. Kyle Chandler, now 55, was the most notable guest star in the episodes, playing Dylan Young, the Bomb Squad Guy who assists Meredith in trying to make sure the bomb inside a patient’s chest doesn’t explode and kill them all.

Fans instantly fell in love with Kyle’s character. He helped Meredith in one of the darkest moments of her life. Viewers were on the edge of their seats as Meredith handed Dylan the bomb. When Meredith walked outside to talk to Dylan one more time, she watched as the bomb in Dylan’s hands exploded, killing him instantly.

Kyle went on to receive an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. His Grey’s Anatomy character returned for two episodes in 2007 when Meredith was in the “afterlife.” It’s been 15 years since Kyle was first on the ABC series, and fans still love Dylan the Bomb Squad Guy.

Since Grey’s Anatomy, Kyle has had even more memorable roles. Just a handful of months after the Grey’s Anatomy episodes, Kyle began starred as Coach Eric Taylor on Friday Night Lights. The show became a pop culture phenomenon, and fans looked to Eric and Tami Taylor as the ultimate relationship goals (and still do). Kyle won the 2011 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Friday Night Lights ran for 5 seasons.

Once Friday Night Lights was over, Kyle starred in a handful of major films, including Argo, Zero Dark Thirty, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Carol. He returned to television in the Netflix drama series Bloodline in 2015. He received Emmy nominations for his Bloodline performance in both 2015 and 2016. The show ran for 3 seasons. He also appeared in the Hulu miniseries Catch-22 in 2019.

Kyle has continued to star in various films like Game Night, First Man, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and recently The Midnight Sky and Godzilla vs. Kong. He is set to star in the upcoming Netflix film Slumberland with Jason Momoa.