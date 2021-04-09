Gallery
Happy 31st Birthday, Kristen Stewart: See Her Transformation From ‘Twilight’ Teen Star To Now

Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart World Premiere of 'Cold Creek Manor' September 17, 2003 - Hollywood, CA. Kristen Stewart . World premiere of COLD CREEK MANOR at the historic El Capitan Theatre. There was a party afterward at the White Lotus Restaurant. Photo by Alberto Rodriguez®Berliner Studio/BEImages
Kristen Stewart'Into the Wild' Film Premiere, Los Angeles, America - 18 Sep 2007
Kristen Stewart 'Twilight' film premiere at the 3rd Rome International Film Festival, Rome, Italy - 30 Oct 2008 Directed by Catherine Hardwicke and based on Stephenie Meyer's 2005 best-selling novel of the same name, 'Twilight' follows the story of 17-year-old Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) who falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) when she moves to a new town. However, Bella's life is put in danger both by Edward's vampiric urges and by three nomadic vampires who arrive in town.
Kristen Stewart 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' Film Premiere, Los Angeles, America - 16 Nov 2009
Take a look at Kristen Stewart’s incredible transformation throughout her career!

Happy birthday, Kristen Stewart! Today, April 9, marks the dynamic artist’s 31st birthday, and it’s the perfect time to celebrate the actress by taking a look back at her remarkable career. Kristen has truly gone through such a change over the course of her time in the spotlight. Somehow, she’s managed to lead a blockbuster franchise, become a fashion icon, and star in a number of independent features. So, let’s take it back to the start.

Kristen’s career really kicked off when she starred opposite Jodie Foster in the 2002 film Panic Room. The child star grew up around the entertainment industry during her young life and was so excited to continue her acting pursuits. Kristen followed up the film with more unique projects, including Catch That KidZathura: A Space Adventure, and Into The Wild. The role that would change the trajectory of her career, however, came in 2008 when she was just a teenager.

Kristen Stewart at the premiere of ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn 2’ in Berlin, Germany, on November 29, 2012 [Broadimage/Shutterstock].
Twilight, based on the Stephanie Meyer novel of the same name, made Kristen a household name. She portrayed Bella Swan in the franchise, opposite Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black and Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen. Kristen and Rob had a memorable romance in the early 2010s. Following the Twilight saga, Kristen was ready to get back to her artistic roots.

The actress appeared in a string of independent projects that really challenged her talent. For 2014’s Clouds of Sils Maria, Kristen became the first American actress to be nominated for the César award for Best Supporting Actress, eventually winning the honor — equivalent to the French version of an Academy Award. She continued to star in fascinating, thought-provoking pictures, such as Certain WomenPersonal Shopper, and the romantic comedy Happiest Season.

Kristen Stewart wearing Alessandra Rich at the film premiere of ‘Underwater’ at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown in  Los Angeles on January 7, 2020 [Matt Baron/Shutterstock].
Up next, Kristen will take on the towering task of playing Princess Diana in the upcoming film Spencer. It’s so clear that Kristen has totally transformed from child and teen star, to powerhouse artist. Want to see more photos of Kristen through the years? Head up to the gallery above to see her transformation in photos!