See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kristen Stewart Rocks Totally Open Blazer With Nothing Underneath — See Her Sexy Look

Kristen Stewart
Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock
Kristen Stewart 'Charlie's Angels' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2019 Wearing Germanier
Kristen Stewart at the Amazon Studios Seberg Special Screening Presented by Audi Amazon Studios 'Seberg' Special Film Screening Presented by Audi, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Dec 2019 Wearing Chanel Same Outfit as catwalk model *10431883bo
Kristen Stewart 'Spotlight On Kristen Stewart', Mill Valley Film Festival, USA - 07 Oct 2019 Wearing Sandro Paris
Kristen Stewart 'Seberg' film premiere, 67th San Sebastian Film Festival, Spain - 20 Sep 2019 Wearing Thom Browne, Shoes by Chanel View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Political News Editor

Kristen Stewart kept things sexy while promoting her new film, ‘Seberg’ in an effortlessly cool outfit: a pastel skirt suit and NO top.

Kristen Stewart plays French New Wave femme fatale Jean Seberg in her latest movie, and she absolutely looked the part during a red carpet appearance. The actress, 29, attended a special preview of Seberg on December 10 in Los Angeles, wearing a unique outfit that mixed girly and badass elements for an utterly punk look. Kristen was decked out in (what else?) head to toe Chanel, an ’80s-style skirt suit made of pale pink taffeta. The pleated skirt and bead-trimmed jacket may seem sugary sweet, but it’s all about the details Kristen opted for that made it memorable.

Like… the fact that she went totally topless underneath said jacket. The open-style top had no buttons or clasps, so going sans shirt was a particularly bold choice! One misstep on the red carpet, and there would be a major wardrobe malfunction on her hands. Kristen also layered loads of chains and necklaces decorated with the Chanel logo around her neck, rocked wrists full of chunky bracelets and rings, and slipped on opaque black tights underneath the pastel skirt. Smokey eye makeup, strong brows, and messy, bleached hair kept the ensemble from looking anything but fussy.

Kristen has really been killing it on the red carpet this year. We just saw her get off the international press tour for Charlie’s Angels, during which she wore something incredible at each stop. There was a glamorous, glittery mini dress at the Los Angeles premiere, and high-waisted trousers paired with a bra top and cropped blazer on Good Morning America.

Kristen Stewart
Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

She’ll hopefully reveal what she’d wear to a wedding soon, too. Kristen told Howard Stern in November that she’s “totally” going to propose to her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, someday! She didn’t go into details about her plans, but said multiple times how much she “f**king loves” her!