Kristen Stewart Dazzles In Mini Dress At ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Premiere After Robert Pattinson Marriage Reveal

Kristen Stewart has been nailing her style throughout the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ press tour and saved the best for last with a sparkling mini-dress at the L.A. premiere.

Kristen Stewart brought the fashion with a capital “F” to the big Charlie’s Angels Los Angeles premiere. She lit up the night on Nov. 11 at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, CA in a glittery mini-dress with some bare midriff showing. The 29-year-old’s dress was so shiny and tended to give off a purple vibe, but other reflective colors including red, pink, green and others scattered throughout the fabric.

The dress featured what appeared to be a crop top and skirt that were pieced together thanks to a wide belt that tied at her right hip, showing her skin just above and below it. The top featured long sleeves and the mini-skirt bottom showed off her toned long legs. She added a pair of dark blue heels to the outfit and went easy on the accessories since her dress was so glittery it didn’t need anything to detract from it.

Kristen wore her short hair in a side part, letting her darker roots show while her blonde tips were slicked back and away from her face on the other side. The actress went with dramatic makeup, including a double wing cat eye, along with rosy cheeks and Chanel’s Rogue Allure Velvet Extreme in Rose Nocturne lipstick according to her makeup artist Jillian Dempsey via her Instagram while getting Kristen red carpet ready. K-Stew has been killing it with her amazing style throughout the film’s press tour, but this her best look yet!

During the promo tour, Kristen hit up Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM radio show and dropped some serious dish about her Twilight ex Robert Pattinson, 33,. She said R-Patz “was my first [love],” and when Howard asked if she thought she would marry Rob, Kristen replied, “I don’t know, I wanted to…yeah, no, I think I’ve never been in—.” Then Howard switched up the question and asked, “If he proposed, you would’ve gotten married?”

She ultimately said yes, but went on to add, “I don’t know. I’m not a super duper traditionalist, but at the same time, like yeah. Every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it. I’ve never like casually—maybe one or two, okay, I’m not giving everyone that due. I’ve never really been the most casual person,” she admitted. Kristen added she “absolutely” will get married one day.