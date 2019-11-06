Kristen Stewart Rocks Cropped Blazer With Bralette & 6 More Stunning ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Press Tour Looks

Kristen Stewart has been busy promoting her highly anticipated new film, ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ & her press tour outfits have been absolutely amazing!

Kristen Stewart, 29, has been busy promoting her highly anticipated new film, Charlie’s Angels, which hits theaters on November 15, and her outfits while doing press for the movie have been nothing short of fabulous. Kristen is known for her super edgy style, so it’s no surprise that all of her promo looks have reflected her style. One look that Kristen undoubtedly loves is a pantsuit and she always manages to make it look sexy. The actress arrived at Good Morning America in New York City on November 6 when she rocked a charcoal gray suit with extremely high-waisted baggy trousers paired with a matching cropped gray blazer. Under the blazer, she threw on a cutout gray bralette that showed off ample cleavage and accessorized her look with layered necklaces and black pointed pumps.

Aside from this suit, she rocked a similar look when she hosted Saturday Night Live on Nov. 2, rocking a burgundy Vivienne Westwood Fall 2019 tartan suit, but this time she rocked a skirt instead of pants. She threw on the red plaid blazer with the matching high-waisted midi skirt and chose to keep the jacket open, rocking a black lace Agent Provocateur Rozlyn Bra underneath. As for her after-party look, she threw on a pair of high-waisted distressed light-wash jeans with a cropped white T-shirt, a black leather moto jacket, bright red Adidas Consortium x Oyster Samba Og sneakers, and a Jillian Dempsey Punk Lock Necklace.

Another one of our favorite looks from Kristen was her outfit for the Howard Stern Show in NYC on Nov. 5. She threw on the black and white plaid maxi ALLSAINTS Nina Dress with an oversized black graphic sweater on top.

From suits to jeans, Kristen is constantly surprising us with her outfits and you can see all of her amazing promo tour looks when you click through the gallery above!