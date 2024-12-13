Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Has in 2024

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a staunch supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, was reportedly selected for the role of Ambassador to Greece.

On X, Trump shared the announcement, stating, “For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad.”

He further added, “Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defence cooperation to trade and economic innovation.”

Read on to learn more about her net worth, personal life, and career.

Who Is Kimberly Guilfoyle?

The 55-year-old is best known for her time as a co-host on Fox News’ The Five.

She studied at the University of California, Davis, and earned a J.D. degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. Kimberly briefly worked as a prosecutor in California and served as an assistant district attorney in San Francisco from 2000 to 2004.

She then joined Fox News, where she became a prominent media figure. After leaving the network in 2018, Kimberly shifted her focus to politics, becoming an active supporter of Donald’s campaign.

What Is Guilfoyle’s Net Worth?

Guilfoyle has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Guilfoyle Married?

Kimberly is not currently married, though she has been married twice before. She first tied the knot with California Governor Gavin Newsom in 2001, but they divorced in 2006. Later that year, she married her second husband, Eric Villency, but their marriage ended in divorce in 2009.

In 2020, Kimberly reportedly got engaged to Donald Trump Jr., although the news didn’t become public until 2022. The couple has been together since 2018, when Don Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa Haydon, confirmed their relationship.

However, by December 2024, it appears the couple has split. Don Jr., 46, was recently spotted with Bettina Anderson in Palm Beach for her 38th birthday. Photos published by DailyMail showed the two holding hands, and an insider told the outlet, “She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her.”

“They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a T-shirt,” the source added.

Amid rumors of a possible breakup, Don Jr. still showed support for Kimberly, congratulating her on X. He wrote, “I am so proud of Kimberly,” alongside the announcement from his father.

He added, “She loves America, and she has always wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First.”

Does Guilfoyle Have Kids?

Kimberly has one child, a son named Ronan Villency, whom she welcomed in 2006 with her second husband, Eric.