Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Kids: About Her Son Ronan Villency

Kimberly Guilfoyle has established herself as a successful media personality, but her most important role is being a mom. In 2024, the former Fox News employee celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing an Instagram post dedicated to her son, Ronan.

“Happy Mother’s Day. Ronan, I have loved every moment of being your mom,” Kimberly captioned her carousel post. “You always make me so proud. Being a mother is truly the best job on the planet. Thank you. Love you so much.”

In her post, Kimberly included throwback photos from her son’s childhood and pictures of the mother-son duo now. So, how many kids does the San Francisco native have? Learn more about Kimberly’s family, below.

How Many Kids Does Kimberly Guilfoyle Have?

Kimberly has one child: her son, Ronan Villency.

Who Is Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Son?

Kimberly shares Ronan with her ex-husband Eric Villency. The ex-spouses were married from 2006 to 2009. She welcomed Ronan in 2006. Previously, Kimberly was married to her ex-husband Governor Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006.

Does Kimberly Guilfoyle Have Kids With Donald Trump Jr.?

No — Kimberly and Donald Trump Jr. do not share kids of their own. However, after they started dating in 2018, her and Don’s kids from previous relationships became a blended family. Don shares his kids, Kai Madison, Donald John III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick and Chloe Sophia with ex-wife Vanessa Haydon.

In 2024, Kimberly shared photos of her son attending his high school prom, and in one image, he stood alongside Don.

“Seeing Ronan all dressed up and ready for prom brings back a flood of memories — from his first steps to this momentous occasion,” Kimberly captioned her carousel post. “It’s a testament to his growth, his character, and the incredible young man he’s become. As a mom, there’s no greater feeling than witnessing your child embark on milestones like this with confidence and excitement. Ronan, you make me so proud every single day. Here’s to you and the journey ahead!”