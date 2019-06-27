Gallery
Happy 35th Birthday, Khloe Kardashian: Her Hottest Outfits Of All-Time

Santa Monica, CA - Khloe Kardashian arrives with Kourtney in a leopard print dress at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica for dinner with her sisters.
Agoura Hills, CA - Khloe Kardashian steps out in a purple Balenciaga duster and sneakers for lunch at Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills.
Malibu, CA - Kim and Khloe Kardashian step out Friday afternoon in skintight maxi dresses and all attention is on the two sisters' famous curves. Scott Disick joins Kim and Kourtney as the trio hit up a Malibu toy store Toy Crazy.
Calabasas, CA - Khloe Kardashian takes baby True out for a lunch date in Calabasas.
It’s Khloe Kardashian’s birthday! We’re celebrating the ‘KUWTK’ star by reminiscing on some of her best looks to date.

Khloe Kardashian is starting another year of life. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned 35 today, June 27, so obviously we needed to take some time to celebrate! Seeing as how Khloe and her sisters are some of the biggest style trendsetters on the planet, we decided to honor Koko by reflecting on some of her hottest outfits of all-time.

The Kardashians love a good animal print, so of course one of Khloe’s best looks involves a wild print. The Good American founder looked gorgeous in a skintight snakeskin maxi dress by Naked Wardrobe when she grabbed dinner with sister Kourtney Kardashian on March 12. Khloe finished off her ensemble with brown heels and a small black coin purse for the meal at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Another hot trend that Khloe consistently slays is the jumpsuit. In May 2017, she showed off her curves in a skintight Versace catsuit for the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation. She rounded out the sexy plunging look with clear Yeezy heels. Hey, the Kardashians love supporting their family – and rocking the designs of Kim Kardashian‘s husband Kanye West is a pretty easy (and stylish) way to do that.

Even Khloe’s street style is on point. The mom-of-one stepped out in Agoura Hills on June 13 looking cool in a black tank top, bike shorts and oversized purple duster from Balenciaga. She added sneakers, black socks and huge sunglasses to complete her casual outfit. Head up to the gallery above to see even more of Koko’s sexiest looks ever. Happy birthday, Khloe!