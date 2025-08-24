Kevin Jonas Net Worth 2025: How Much Money He Has Now

Kevin Jonas is part of one of America’s most famous and successful bands, but he’s had to explore different paths over the years — primarily between the Jonas Brothers’ 2013 breakup and their 2019 reunion. Before Kevin and brothers Nick and Joe Jonas embarked on their Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour, the eldest sibling recalled how his finances took a turn for the worse when the band went on hiatus. Naturally, his savings, net worth and overall income took a hit.

Nevertheless, Kevin has established himself as a multi-talented musician, actor, girl dad and husband. Below, learn where his net worth stands now and what happened to him in the past.

How Did Kevin Jonas Get Rich?

The Jonas Brothers’ success didn’t happen overnight. The New Jersey-born siblings were dedicated to performing, and they got their start with Columbia Records in 2005. But two years later, the label dropped them, and the brothers had to start from square one. However, a lucky call from Disney and a signing with Hollywood Records helped put the band on the map.

Twenty years later, Kevin and his brothers steadily built their fortunes through touring and performing. They’ve also made it a point to appear in countless interviews, social media opportunities and televised appearances to promote their work.

What Is Kevin Jonas’ Net Worth Now?

Kevin currently boasts a net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Kevin Jonas Lose His Money?

After the Jonas Brothers broke up in 2013, Kevin explored other business ventures, including starring in a short-lived reality series titled Married to Jonas with his wife, Danielle Jonas, and he invested in business deals that ultimately failed.

During a July 2025 interview on “The School of Greatness” podcast, Kevin explained that he’s “seen the beginning of the success to financial success — not knowing what money really was and understanding it — to not having [it], to losing almost all of it.”

After host Lewis Howes asked Kevin if he had lost most of his money, the “Vacation Eyes” artist responded, “Yeah, most of it, like, down to the one 10 percent left.” He then explained how it happened.

“I invested in a bunch of property and doing other things, and I was building at the time,” Kevin pointed out. “Sadly, it wasn’t the right partnership, if you know what I’m saying.”

Since he couldn’t share more details about the failed business partnership, Kevin acknowledged he “learned a lot of lessons” from the experience, adding, “Thankfully for life in general, like we had a second shot and bite at the apple with the band coming back together. It was kind of fortuitous in a way.”