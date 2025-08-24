Search

Kevin Jonas Net Worth 2025: How Much Money He Has Now

The eldest Jonas brother opened up about the different career paths he took between the time the band broke up and now.

Reading Time: 2 minute
August 24, 2025 1:47PM EDT
Valentina Angelina, Danielle Jonas, Alena Rose Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Jonas Brothers honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 30 Jan 2023
Danielle Deleasa, Kevin Jonas, Valentina Angelina, Alena RoseJonas Family hosts Nellie's Southern Kitchen grand opening, MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 04 Jun 2022
Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Valentina Jonas and Alena Jonas visit the IHG Hotels & Resorts Santa Suite Retreat at the InterContinental New York Barclay IHG Hotels & Resorts Santa Suite Retreat at InterContinental New York Barclay, USA - 07 Dec 2021
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kevin Jonas is part of one of America’s most famous and successful bands, but he’s had to explore different paths over the years — primarily between the Jonas Brothers’ 2013 breakup and their 2019 reunion. Before Kevin and brothers Nick and Joe Jonas embarked on their Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour, the eldest sibling recalled how his finances took a turn for the worse when the band went on hiatus. Naturally, his savings, net worth and overall income took a hit.

Nevertheless, Kevin has established himself as a multi-talented musician, actor, girl dad and husband. Below, learn where his net worth stands now and what happened to him in the past.

Kevin Jonas Net Worth 2025: How Much Money He Has Now
(Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/WireImage)

How Did Kevin Jonas Get Rich?

The Jonas Brothers’ success didn’t happen overnight. The New Jersey-born siblings were dedicated to performing, and they got their start with Columbia Records in 2005. But two years later, the label dropped them, and the brothers had to start from square one. However, a lucky call from Disney and a signing with Hollywood Records helped put the band on the map.

Twenty years later, Kevin and his brothers steadily built their fortunes through touring and performing. They’ve also made it a point to appear in countless interviews, social media opportunities and televised appearances to promote their work.

What Is Kevin Jonas’ Net Worth Now?

Kevin currently boasts a net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Kevin Jonas Lose His Money?

After the Jonas Brothers broke up in 2013, Kevin explored other business ventures, including starring in a short-lived reality series titled Married to Jonas with his wife, Danielle Jonas, and he invested in business deals that ultimately failed.

During a July 2025 interview on “The School of Greatness” podcast, Kevin explained that he’s “seen the beginning of the success to financial success — not knowing what money really was and understanding it — to not having [it], to losing almost all of it.”

After host Lewis Howes asked Kevin if he had lost most of his money, the “Vacation Eyes” artist responded, “Yeah, most of it, like, down to the one 10 percent left.” He then explained how it happened.

“I invested in a bunch of property and doing other things, and I was building at the time,” Kevin pointed out. “Sadly, it wasn’t the right partnership, if you know what I’m saying.”

Since he couldn’t share more details about the failed business partnership, Kevin acknowledged he “learned a lot of lessons” from the experience, adding, “Thankfully for life in general, like we had a second shot and bite at the apple with the band coming back together. It was kind of fortuitous in a way.”