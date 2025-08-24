Does Kevin Jonas Sing? Why He Waited This Long to Perform a Solo

Image Credit: WireImage

Kevin Jonas (real name: Paul Kevin Jonas II) has always been the Jonas Brothers’ humble and fan-favorite guitarist, girl dad and eldest brother of the band, which also consists of Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas. Since the beginning of their career, Kevin has provided backup vocals for his brothers, but he never sang a solo live on stage — until now. During an August 23, 2025, Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour show at Boston’s Fenway Park, Kevin proved that he can definitely sing. So, why has he held back for so long?

Hollywood Life has gathered all the info we know about Kevin’s vocal abilities and his recent solo below.

Can Kevin Jonas Sing?

Yes! For years, fans have been saying that Kevin could sing even though they hadn’t actually heard him belt out a few notes by himself on a stage.

The “Lovebug” artist proved his skills when he modestly walked downstage to take the microphone. Years prior, Kevin showed off his voice in the song “Scandinavia” for his and his brothers’ Disney Channel series, JONAS.

Why Doesn’t Kevin Jonas Sing Solo More Often?

During the brothers’ August 23, 2025, Boston concert, Kevin confirmed the reason why he hadn’t sung live before — because it made him “nervous.” After Nick stepped away to let Kevin take the microphone, the older brother said, “I’m super nervous, so bear with me,” then he showed off his vocal range while singing “Changing.”

Did Kevin Jonas Ever Sing Solo Before 2025?

Kevin hadn’t sung live at a concert before the August 2025 Boston show during the Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour. As loyal fans already know, he sings backup vocals while Nick and Joe usually take the lead.

Could Kevin Jonas Release a Solo Album?

Kevin has not confirmed a solo album separate from the Jonas Brothers, but fans are calling for one. It wouldn’t a stretch for the “Sucker” guitarist to create and release his own since both Nick and Joe have explored different music styles in the past — with Joe collaborating with DNCE and Nick flying solo after the Jonas Brothers went on hiatus.