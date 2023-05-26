Kevin Hart’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 4 Children & Who Their Mothers Are

Kevin Hart has four kids who he often speaks about publicly

He has a daughter and son with his first wife, Torrei

Kevin also has a young son and daughter with his current wife, Eniko

Kevin Hart has the type of career every comedian dreams of building! The 43-year-old comic has released several standup specials from I’m A Grown Little Man in 2009 to his most recent, 2020’s Don’t F*** This Up. In addition to enjoying a fruitful standup career, Kevin has starred in numerous movies ranging from family-friendly romps like Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle to more adult comedies like Get Hard. For his talents, he’s received tons of accolades, including receiving Emmy nominations in 2020 and 2021 for his show Don’t F*** This Up and for acting in Die Hart, respectively.

On the personal side of his life, Kevin’s been married twice and has two kids from each marriage. Family life has unsurprisingly led to tons of his comedy material, and he often jokes about his experience as a dad in his specials. “This parenting thing is hard, man. You need patience. You got to have a lot of patience to deal with these kids,” he joked in his 2010 special Seriously Funny. “I don’t like it when I tell my kids to do stuff, and they do exactly what I say. I want you to do what I say, but I want you to do it how I pictured you doing it.”

Kevin has also gotten serious about his role as a parent and hw being so famous has affected his ability to physically be there for his kids over the years. “Through the pandemic, I was able to truly tap into fatherhood. Tap into the role of a husband more, because I’ve never been home this long ever. Ever! Because of my job, I’ve never been home for this many weeks – or weeks, period,” he told PEOPLE in Jan. 2021.

“Never have I been able to eat dinner with my family and talk to my family as much as I’ve been able to through the course of this pandemic,” he explained. The extra time at home made Kevin truly think about “some of the things that [he] missed, some of the things that [he] didn’t put as much value on that [he] probably should.”

Meet Kevin’s two teenagers and two school-aged kids below.

Heaven Leigh Hart

Kevin married his first wife, Torrei, in 2003, and she had their little girl, Heaven, in March 2005. To celebrate his daughter’s 16th birthday, Kevin gave her an $85,000 black Mercedes SUV as a present. It’s not all fun and games for Kevin and Heaven, though.

He also admitted during a June 2021 interview on Red Table Talk that his daughter showed him some tough love, when he was engaged in a cheating scandal while with his current wife, Eniko. “When me and my wife went through what we went through and the whole cheating display, my talk with Heaven, goddamn… that was one like no other. Getting my daughter back, getting my daughter to understand that I was sorry that I made a mistake. That was real, to understand that I’m still dad,” he candidly recalled.

While they may have had some rough patches, Kevin is still definitely an inspiration to his little girl. He revealed that she wants to follow his path in comedy during an April 2019 interview with USA Today. “My daughter wants to actually follow in my footsteps and be a comedic actress. She’s looking forward to that time when she’s out of school and done being a kid, where she can embrace it,” he said.

In May 2023, Heaven celebrated a huge milestone: her high school graduation! Kevin, Eniko, and Heaven celebrated by stepping out for dinner at Malibu’s Soho House. As seen above, the high school graduate looked beautiful in a short, white gown, while Kevin donned dark gray slacks and a gray sweater. Before that, he doted on his daughter ahead of her senior prom. “I have no words…just pure joy,” the Me Time star gushed in the caption of his May 21, 2023 Instagram post that showed heaven looking regal in an emerald green gown. “My little girl looked unbelievable yesterday. Where does the time go.”

Now that she’s 18, perhaps fans will see her pursue her acting career, as that was the deal that Kevin made with her. “My daughter wants to be an entertainer so bad, I’m just holding her back til she’s 18,” he explained to PEOPLE in Dec. 2020. “I made a daddy decision to hold her back til she’s of age and then we can pursue whatever dream we want.”

It’s not clear what Heaven’s next move will be, as Kevin previously revealed she wanted to go to college out of state as well as pursue acting. “I’ve been trying to manipulate her like, ‘Maybe you need a place here in L.A. ’cause the schools here are just better,’ ” he said during a Feb. 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She’s talking about New York.”

He added, “I love that she’s growing up, that’s my best friend, my heart. And it’s a little emotional. I see myself realizing that that time is coming for her to leave the house and I don’t like it.” How sweet!

Hendrix Hart

Kevin and Torrei welcomed their son, Hendrix, in Oct. 2007. Stories about Hendrix have been cropping up in Kevin’s standup since the late 2000s. For instance, he delivered a hilarious joke about making his son take the trash out in 2016’s What Now? “I’mma make my son [take the trash out]. He’s 7 years old, time for him to start pulling his weight around here,” he joked. The comic told USA Today in 2019 that his boy “loves to laugh,” and that his kids don’t mind being a part of his act. “They’re at that age where they embrace it,” he said. “They understand what their dad does for a living and they both love comedy.”

While Kevin and Hendrix are definitely close, Torrei has also raved about her son on social media. She posted some sweet vacation photos of the two in June 2021, and boasted about being “each other’s #1 fan” in the caption. “There is just something special about a mother, son bond,” she added.

In May 2022, Kevin shared how proud he is of Hendrix as he graduated eighth grade. “The flyest/coolest kid that I know….I’m so proud of you son,” he penned alongside a pic of his eldest son standing in front of celebratory balloons and looking dapper in a blue suit. “Congrats on conquering this stage of life…so many stages left to go …at this rate and pace u are poised and positioned to conquer them all. Love you champ…u make ur father proud daily!!!!!”

Kenzo Kash Hart

Kevin and Torrei divorced in 2011, and he married his second wife, Eniko Parrish, in 2016. Eniko gave birth to the pair’s first son, Kenzo Kash, in Nov. 2017, and Kevin proudly announced the news on Twitter. “God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ….He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts,” he gushed.

For his third birthday, the Gold Minds with Kevin Hart host revealed some of Kenzo’s nickanmes. “Daddy & Mommy love you to death Zo Aka Bear Aka Hot feet Aka Heavy head aka pitter pater aka prince Zo aka Little Burger King because you have to have it your way,” he wrote in the Nov. 2020 caption.

Kaori Mai Hart

Eniko welcomed her second child, and Kevin’s second daughter Kaori Mai, in Oct. 2020. In the year since she’s been born, both Kevin and Eniko have raved over their little girl and shared adorable photos of the youngster. The pair threw her a sweet birthday bash in Oct. 2021, where the couple decorated with all pink to celebrate their little girl.

During his Ellen DeGeneres Show interview in Feb. 2022, the proud dad announced that Kaori had begun speaking, and — and unfortunately picked up some of his “bad habits.” He explained, “She’s got a couple words she’s put together. First of all, dada. Dada was the first one even if it wasn’t, I would say it was,” he joked. “And s***. She said s*** … I’m not celebrating it. I’m not saying it because I’m proud, but yeah s***is a good one.”

“We’ve been spending a lot of time together and my baby’s picked up some bad habits,” he confessed. “She’ll be okay, it’s fine.” The apple does not fall far from the tree!

After Kaori, it seems like Kevin and Eniko are done having kids. Kevin mentioned that they don’t plan on having more in a 2019 interview with USA Today, after Kenzo was born. “We’re going to do one more and then we’re going to throw in the towel after that,” he revealed. “One more is enough – that’s a loud house. We have a loud one already between the kids and the dogs. So I think adding one more will really complete the Hart family circle and we’ll be done there. That’s it.”