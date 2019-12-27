Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Parrish Reveals How She Found Out About His Affair: ‘I Just Lost It’

Eniko Parrish could recall the exact moment she viewed the dreaded video of ‘Kevin [Hart] and another woman,’ and how she received it. Her husband confessed the affair was the ‘lowest moment’ of his life in his new Netflix docuseries.

No one would want to find out their husband cheated this way. “How I found out was a DM,” Eniko Parrish, 35, revealed while discussing Kevin Hart’s affair in her husband’s vulnerable new Netflix documentary series, Kevin Hart: Don’t F— It Up, which dropped on Dec. 27. Kevin has not kept his infidelity a secret, after coming forward with an emotional apology video via Instagram in Dec. 2017 — but Eniko dived deeper into the betrayal in the third episode of the Netflix special. “I don’t know who it was, sent me an edited video of Kevin and another woman. I was pregnant at the time. I was about seven to eight months pregnant, I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it,” the mother of Kevin’s son Kenzo, 2, recalled.

At the time, Eniko immediately reached out to her husband. “I called him crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there I kept saying, ‘How the f–k did you let that happen?'” Eniko recalled herself asking, and revealed what else was going through her head: “You publicly humiliated me. Your whole, everything’s on Instagram, everything’s on social media.” At this point in tears, Eniko said that Kevin’s cheating scandal became “an ongoing fight all the time,” one that happened “every single day.” She even questioned their marriage, which was still new at the time — they tied the knot in Aug. 2016, just a little over a year before this big setback.

“I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that,'” Eniko said. But, ultimately, Eniko is a believer of “second chances.” Repeat offenders are a different story. “Three strikes, you’re out. As long as he behaves, we’re good,” Eniko explained. She also had their newborn son to consider.

“I kept worrying about the baby. I have to maintain a level head, I think that’s the only thing that really got me through. I wasn’t ready at the time to just give up on my family,” Eniko confessed. “I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot.” Now, Eniko could happily declare that she and Kevin have “gone through it” — she even admitted that the Jumanji star is now “a better man” because of the trial he went through.

Kevin certainly wasn’t short on remorse, who called his affair the “lowest moment” of his life. “The worst part is just knowing how you made somebody feel. When I got to see that firsthand with Eniko, when I got to see the affect my reckless behavior had, that was crushing. That tore me up. That really tore me up,” he said during the episode. The cheating scandal was even harder to stomach since it also came at the center of an extortion scandal.

“I still can’t find it in my heart to say that it’s the person they say is involved,” Kevin said, purposefully not dropping any names. However, his good friend Jonathan “JT” Jackson was arrested on two counts of extortion in May of 2018, after allegedly trying to make Kevin pay to keep an alleged video of the comedian with another woman in a Las Vegas hotel room hush-hush, TMZ reported. Jonathan denied the extortion accusation, and the felony extortion charge was dropped in Sept. 2019 — he’s still facing a count for identity theft, though, TMZ also reported.