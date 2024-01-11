Kevin Hart’s Wife: Get to Know Eniko Parrish & His Previous Marriage

Kevin Hart, 44, rose to fame with a breakthrough role in Judd Apatow‘s comedy series Undeclared in the early 2000s. As audiences took to Kevin’s hilarious brand of comedy, movie roles rapidly followed, including appearances in Scream 3 (2003,) Little Fockers (2010), About Last Night (2014), the Jumanji films, and many more. A prolific ongoing career in TV has even included hosting gigs on awards shows including the BET Awards and the MTV Video Music Awards, as well as hosting Saturday Night Live no fewer than three times.

The Philadelphia native has been the recipient of a BET Award, NAACP Image Award, People’s Choice Award, and many more, along with dozens of nominations. His new Netflix movie, Lift, is set to drop on January 12, 2024.

Behind the scenes, Kevin is supported by his model wife, Eniko Parrish, and their two children. Below, find out more about Kevin’s marriage with Eniko and his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.

Eniko

Kevin and Eniko, a model and Fabletics ambassador, began dating in 2009. Their romance lasted for seven years before Kevin finally popped the big question in 2014. In 2016, they took the plunge, marrying near Santa Barbara in a romantic August wedding.

They welcomed their first child together, son Kenzo Kash, on November 21, 2017. That same year, Kevin took to social media with an unexpected confession — an unnamed person was attempting to extort him over a video that was sexual in nature. Kevin publicly apologized to his wife in an emotional video, and they worked toward rebuilding their marriage after the scandal.

Though it was a difficult time, Eniko forgave her husband in the interest of second chances. “Three strikes, you’re out,” she said during Kevin’s 2017 documentary, Kevin Hart: Don’t F*** It Up. “As long as he behaves, we’re good.”

In September of 2020, the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Kaori Mai.

Torrei Hart

Kevin married actress and producer Torrei Hart in 2003, and the former couple also share two children — daughter Heaven Leigh Hart, born in March of 2005, and son Hendrix Hart, born in October of 2007. They filed for divorce in 2010 citing irreconcilable differences, and it was finalized in 2011.

Kevin later publicly admitted he’d cheated on his first wife, as well, leading to the demise of the marriage. “Understand something people, lying will ruin your life… lying ruined my marriage,” he once reportedly said during a standup performance at Madison Square Garden, “That’s a lie. I cheated. Let’s talk about it though. Let’s figure it out.”

And in an October 2016 interview with Chelsea Handler on her eponymous Netflix show, he went into further detail. “I was young on my first marriage, Chelsea,” he explained. “I’m not ashamed to say it, guys. I got married at the age of 22. I was still all over the place. I didn’t really understand the definition of marriage. I wasn’t ready for it, so I take responsibility. I can say I messed my first marriage up. I’m man enough to say that.” He also alluded to the cheating. “At the same time, that was when I was in the prime of my sexy, so don’t blame me,” he admitted. “That’s when I was figuring it out.”