Kevin Hart Celebrates Daughter Haven, 18, After High School Graduation On Rare Outing Together

Days after Kevin Hart was left wondering 'where does the time go,' the funnyman celebrated his young daughter, Heaven, graduating high school with a special dinner in Malibu.

May 26, 2023 9:47AM EDT
Kevin Hart 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2017
Image Credit: LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

Kevin Hart‘s eldest daughter is all grown up. Kevin, 43, and his wife, Eniko Hart (née Parrish), took his daughter, Heaven, out to dinner on Thursday (May 25) in honor of the 18-year-old girl’s high school graduation. It was a rare public outing for Kevin, Eniko, 38, and Heaven, so onlookers were in for a treat when the family rolled up to Soho House in Malibu. The high-school grad wore a white cocktail dress, which she accessorized with gold necklaces and similarly shimmery pumps.

Kevin Hart and his daughter, Heaven (LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID)

Kevin dressed for the unusually chilly late-spring weather. The Die Hart star opted for a fuzzy gray sweater, dark gray slacks, and a light gray knit cap. He went with comfortable kicks for the outing and flashed a peace sign to photographers at the restaurant. Eniko, who carried her and Kevin’s daughter Kaori, opted for a chic dusty-brown cardigan with matching high-waisted pants.

Kevin Hart’s daughter, Heaven, graduates from High School (LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID)

The dinner came four days after Kevin shared photos of his daughter attending her senior prom. “I have no words,” Kevin captioned the IG gallery of him standing next to Heaven, who looked absolutely radiant in her emerald green gown. Kevin, sporting a classic concert tee from The Who, had a glass of wine in his hands as he dealt with the emotions of seeing his baby girl all grown up. “Just pure joy,” he added. “My little girl looked unbelievable yesterday. Where does the time go.”

Fans and friends chimed in the comments section. “KEVIN!! She is so beautiful!!!!” wrote Kelly Rowland. “hard to believe she is yours,” joked Michael Ealy. “She looks amazing! Man, she’s taller than you!” added Breyon Prescott. “Definitely not ready for this moment,” said Victor Cruze, while Kate Hudson added, “Oh my! Beautiful woman. How fast they grow!” “BEAUTY!!!!” exclaimed Viola Davis. Eniko also chimed in, saying, “Next up, graduation!”

Heaven is Kevin’s daughter with his first wife, Torrei Hart. The couple divorced in 2011, and Kevin wed Eniko in 2016. Kevin and Torrei also welcomed a son, Hendrix, in 2007. Eniko and Kevin’s first child, Kenzo, arrived in November 2017, and their daughter, Kaori, will turn three in October.

In 2021, Kevin Hart spoke about how his teenage daughter gave him hell when he was unfaithful to Eniko. “When your child shows disappointment, shows emotion, shows ‘I don’t understand why.’ And you gotta have those conversations,” Kevin said on an episode of Red Table Talk, “Well, now your head drops for the first time, and now you realize a different emotional chord can be pulled on you that nobody else has the privilege of ever touching. And my daughter touched on that chord. When me and my wife went through what we went through and the whole cheating display, my talk with Heaven, goddamn… that was one like no other. Getting my daughter back, getting my daughter to understand that I was sorry that I made a mistake. That was real, to understand that I’m still Dad.”

