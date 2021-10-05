See Pics

Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Throw Adorable Daughter Kaori Mai A Lavish 1st Birthday Party: Photos

Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish
Shutterstock
Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart Paul Smith honors John Legend, Cocktails, Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, USA - 14 May 2019
Actor Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish arrive at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Jumanji: The Next Level' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Jumanji: The Next Level', Hollywood, United States - 09 Dec 2019
Malibu, CA - Kevin Hart and Pregnant wife Eniko leave dinner at Nobu with friends. Pictured: Kevin Hart and Eniko BACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Heaven Hart, Kevin Hart, Hendrix Hart, Eniko Parrish and Kenzo Hart 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' Film Premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Kevin Hart celebrated his daughter Kaori Mai’s first birthday with an all-pink birthday party, fit for a princess! The comedian shared photos of himself and his wife enjoying the day with their little girl.

A very happy first birthday is in order for Kaori Mai Hart! Kevin Hart, 42, and his wife Eniko, 37, celebrated their little girl’s first birthday on Sunday October 3 with an over the top birthday party, where the couple went all-out for the little one. In the photos, Eniko held up the little girl in a frilly pink outfit in front of matching, flowery decorations. Kaori adorably tasted a sweet-looking cupcake with pink and white icing that her dad gave her!

In the series of photos, Kevin and Eniko both held their daughter. Kaori matched her daughter’s birthday outfit in a pink, flowery kimono. Kevin was a little more casual, and he wore a black t-shirt with a tiger printed on it. He really tied the whole look together with a rose gold watch that perfectly matched the party’s bright pink theme.

Eniko shared some of her own photos from the party on her Instagram, plus a video of everyone singing “Happy Birthday” to Kaori. The Irresponsible comedian’s wife also revealed that one of the presents they’d gotten for their daughter was a drum that definitely looked too big for Kaori to play with! She also showed off an extravagant banner with their daughter’s name written on it, surrounded by the pink rose petal decor. “BABY GIRL turns 1!” she captioned one post. “Happy Birthday Princess.”

Kevin has been married to Eniko since 2016. (Shutterstock)

Kaori is Kevin’s youngest daughter. Kevin’s been married to Eniko since August 2016, and the pair also have a three-year-old son Kenzo Kash together, born in November 2017. Kevin also shares two children with his ex-wife Torrei Hart, whom he was married to from 2003 to 2011. Their older daughter Heaven Leigh, 16, was born in March 2005, and their son Hendrix, 13, was born in 2007.

Kevin is no stranger to going all-out for his kids to celebrate their birthdays. When Heaven turned 16, the Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle star gifted her an $85,000 black Mercedes SUV for her birthday. Kevin’s also doted over his younger daughter. Shortly after her birth, he posted an adorable Instagram photo, which he captioned with, “All I can do is smile.”