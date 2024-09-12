Katy Perry’s Powerful 2024 VMAs Performance & Defiant Speech

Image Credit: Getty Images for MTV

Katy Perry had everyone at the UBS Arena in New York feeling like it was “Last Friday Night” as they sang along to her MTV Video Vanguard Award performance at the 2024 Video Music Awards. The 39-year-old singer joins a list of 35 other musicians who have been honored with this award, following in the footsteps of artists like Shakira, who received the award in 2023. Perry’s memorable night featured her husband, Orlando Bloom, presenting her with the award and introducing her by her real name, Katheryn Hudson. During her speech, she humorously referenced a comment she made about dishwashing in a recent interview with “Call Her Daddy.”

The “Firework” singer performed some of her greatest hits, keeping the audience on their feet throughout the night. HollywoodLife has all the details on Katy’s unforgettable evening.

Orlando Bloom Presents Katy Perry With Video Vanguard Award

Orlando Bloom introduces his partner Katy Perry for her Video Vanguard award moment at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/93QStfyXvl — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 12, 2024

The 47-year-old actor took the stage to present the Video Vanguard Award. In his speech, he shared, “You know her as a global superstar… I know her as a mother, as a partner who brings that same love and joy to our family. You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson.”

Orlando, who shares a daughter, Daisy Dove, with Katy, continued, “I know her as a mother, as a partner who brings that same sense of love and joy to our family. She loves with her whole heart and it’s kind of irresistible. I see it reflected everywhere. In our home, in her love for her work, especially in her love for her fans. Congratulations on this honor baby, I’m so proud of you.”

Katy Perry’s VMAs Performance Songs

The “Wide Awake” singer delivered a medley of her classic hits, including “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” “Lifetimes,” and more. Her stage design featured butterflies and elaborate aerial choreography that saw her soaring around the arena.

What Katy Perry Said in Her 2024 VMAs Speech

Katy began her speech by kissing her English husband on stage and thanking him, their daughter Daisy, and her fans, the KatyCats. She said, “My Katy Cats, you stood by me for a lifetime and the LGBTQ community who I recognize I would not be here without. You showed me that you can be both kind and snatched. Thank you to Orlando for keeping me grounded, celebrated and doing the dishes. And lastly, for my Daisy, the only flower I’ll ever need.”

She added a touch of humor by referencing her earlier comment about her love language being a clean house and joking about Orlando “doing the dishes.” Perry went on to say, “There are no decade-long accidents.” She expressed gratitude for the journey, mentioning the obstacles and challenges she has faced as a singer and encouraged others to “touch grass” and prioritize their mental health amidst the noise of the industry, especially for women.