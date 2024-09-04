Katy Perry Makes Graphic Sex Joke in ‘Call Her Daddy’ Interview

Image Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM

Katy Perry recently opened up about what she looks for in a partner that satisfies her “love language” in a podcast interview for “Call Her Daddy.” The 39-year-old singer shared in a teaser clip for the episode, released on Tuesday, September 3, that she loves coming home to a clean house.

She confessed, “If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you’ve done all the dishes and closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d**k sucked.”

As podcast host Alex Cooper laughed at her response, the “Firework” singer elaborated,“That is my love language! I don’t need a red Ferrari… I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f**king dishes! I will suck your d**k! It’s that easy!”

Her comment quickly gained support in the comments section of the podcast’s Instagram clip. One user wrote, “The comedy icon that is Katy Perry.”

Another added, “Stoppp, clean dishes is my love language low-key.”

A third person chimed in, “I felt that in my soul — ‘Just do the f**king dishes!'”

A fourth joked, “Orlando [Bloom] already has the kitchen cleaned; he’s working his way to the bathroom and laundry,” with laughing emojis.

Katy has been with 47-year-old actor Orlando Bloom since 2016, and they share a daughter, Daisy Dove. She dedicated an Instagram post to him on August 12, quoting lyrics from her song “Lifetime” from her upcoming album 143: “Like the stars are in the sky, you and I will find each other in every single life.” The post included clips of them jumping off a helicopter into the ocean.

Though the “Roar” singer is now engaged to Orlando, she was previously married to Russell Brand, with their relationship ending in 2012. Reflecting on her past relationships with Russell and John Mayer, she shared in the interview that she is “no longer attracted to narcissists.”

She added in the teaser, “Anyone that is constantly changing the goalposts or pulling the rug out from under you emotionally… not it. Anyone who says they know you better than you know yourself. Someone who just won’t help.”