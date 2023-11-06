Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s Daughter Daisy Makes 1st Public Appearance in Minnie Mouse Dress

Image Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Katy Perry had one special guest for the last night of her Las Vegas residency: her and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. The “Teenage Dream” artist, 39, spoke directly to her 3-year-old while on stage, as seen in a fan-captured social media video.

“Daisy, I love you so much,” Katy said as fans collectively “awed” the moment on November 4. “You’re my best friend, and I’m so glad you’re here. … I’m gonna sing this next song. I think you know it, OK? It was in 2008, and mommy was a little bit wild back then. I was on Warped Tour. This was my second single, and some of you were probably 12.”

In the clip shared via X (previously Twitter), Daisy was seen wearing a red Minnie Mouse-inspired dress and pink headphones to protect her ears from the loud noises of the crowds. Another video also circulated via social media of Orlando, 46, holding Daisy up to dance to her mom’s other hit, “Chained to the Rhythm.”

Toward the end of her final Vegas show, Play, Katy delivered an emotional “thank you” speech to her friends and family, including a touching tribute to her husband and their baby girl.

“To my partner, Orlando, for being an incredible support system, an amazing father — I love you,” the “Roar” singer said before revealing that she “created this show after the birth of [her] daughter, Daisy Dove.”

“When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up,” Katy said while fighting back tears. “She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again. So, this show is for everyone’s inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free.”

Katy and Orlando welcomed Daisy in August 2020. For three years, the couple — who got engaged in 2019 — kept their daughter out of the public eye as much as possible. From local outings to tropical getaways, the Pirates of the Caribbean star and the American Idol judge made sure to shield their child from cameras.

Now that the world got a glimpse at Daisy, fans are ecstatic. Many commented on the viral video, with one X user writing, “I think this is the first time we’ve seen her daughter, and she’s beautiful.” Others gushed over how “cute” Daisy is and how much she “looks just like” her mother.

Previously, Katy opened up about motherhood in a 2022 interview with PEOPLE. She playfully called Daisy “a ham” and noted that she enjoys performing just like her pop star mom.

“She likes to dress up. She’s not very shy. She loves ballet,” Katy said. “She goes to tutu school, and she loves it. It’s all very adorable. … I’m just so blessed. You just never thought there was that capacity for love.”