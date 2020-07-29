5 Times Katy Perry Proudly Showed Off Her Baby Bump On Instagram In Mirror Selfies & More

Katy Perry has looked absolutely stunning throughout her pregnancy! We’ve loved watching her journey, and now, we’re taking a look back at her five best Instagram posts featuring her baby bump!

One of the brightest spots of 2020 has undoubtedly been watching Katy Perry on her pregnancy journey! The stunning “Never Worn White” songstress, 35, looks ready to welcome her sweet little girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43, any day now! But until then, we can expect Katy to share at least one or two more gorgeous Instagram posts featuring her baby bump.

And that’s what brings us here today! Katy has been so forthcoming about her pregnancy. This is her first time seeing her body endure the various changes it has to go through in order to create a newborn, and Katy has seemingly managed it all with true grace. Of course, we know the whole experience hasn’t been a complete breeze for the mom-to-be, but through it all Katy has continued to perform, post, and look absolutely stunning! Check out five of her best Instagram posts featuring her baby bump!

Katy Being A Cute Bunny

With this post, Katy really got into the Easter holiday spirit all while showing off her growing bump! The singer and American Idol judge sported a bunny onesie and looked absolutely adorable. With her hand on her back, she offered a bit of support and pushed out her pregnant belly, looking super cute! “Somebunny 🐰 is going to be live on FACEBOOK with you right before Idol starts tonight at 7:45p ET to have a little Q&A about any of your [American Idol] questions,” she captioned the pic!

Katy In A Floral Dress

Just like her song “Daisies” from her forthcoming album, Smile, Katy really got into florals for this gorgeous photo. In the Instagram post from May 17, Katy tenderly rested her hand on her growing belly while sporting a stunning, flowing maxi dress. She looked truly picture perfect and so lovely, while promoting the next episode of American Idol! “Tune in TONIGHT for the [American Idol] grand finale AND my first television performance of [‘Daisies’],” she teased for fans in the caption to her post.

Katy’s Silver Maxi Dress Mirror Selfie

Although the initial historic SpaceX launch was postponed on May 27, that didn’t stop Katy from showing off her gorgeous silver maxi dress she planned to wear for the exciting pregame event! Katy took to Instagram to flaunt her growing bump in her stunning, long dress. She looked truly angelic, as if she fell from space, herself! “Today’s [Space Launch Live] was BUMPED due to weather, but what’s two days when [SpaceX] has been waiting for 18 years,” she captioned the post, reminding her fans to tune in and see her perform before the rescheduled launch!

Katy In The Desert

After being cooped up in quarantine and working so hard, it was about time for Katy to get out for some fresh air. She did just that in these photos, which pictured Katy in the desert looking like a true goddess. By this point, her baby bump was quite pronounced, and she looked as radiant as ever in her ombre hued dress. “I’ve got to shed all this skin if I want the distance let the sun in pull out the weeds and focus my vision,” she captioned the photos.

Katy Showing Off Her Bare Belly

In her most recent baby bump photo, Katy went au naturale — almost! Actually, she donned a sweatshirt crop top that promoted her upcoming album, Smile, and looked radiant with a bold pink lip and her bare baby bump. She also took the time to remind her legions of fans and followers to practice safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Never too pregnant for a crop and never too good for a mask,” she captioned the pics.