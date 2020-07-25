Katy Perry ‘So Excited’ To Meet Her Daughter: Why She’s ‘Surprisingly Zen’ Ahead Of Giving Birth

Katy Perry is ‘counting down the days’ until she gives birth to her first child and she’s getting ‘as prepared’ as she can be as she spends time with family.

Katy Perry, 35, is about to be a mom for the first time and she’s taking in every bit of the process! Although the experience is new for the singer, she’s feeling calm about it all and is focusing on getting as “prepared” as she can be for the highly-anticipated arrival of her bundle of joy, whom she previously confirmed will be a girl. “Katy is so excited to meet her little girl she is counting down the days,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. It could literally happen any day.”

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been causing many people to stay at home in quarantine over the past few months, Katy, who’s expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom, 43, is making sure to have her loved ones by her side in the weeks before she gives birth, which has kept her focused. “She’s been in Santa Barbara so she’s been able to spend lots of time with family and she has so much love and support all around her,” the source continued. “And even though this is her first time [giving birth] she’s surprisingly zen about it all.”

Katy’s self-care practices, such as meditation, is also helping. “It helps that she meditates a lot, and also she knows what she’s getting into because she helped deliver both her sister’s babies so she’s prepared, or as prepared as you can be,” the source said.

Katy’s interest in meditation during pregnancy doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering she’s talked about the practice before. “I believe in therapy. I believe in meditation. I believe in self care. I believe in taking the stillness, the time, just being able to assess what’s real,” she said during an interview at the American Idol premiere event at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Feb. 12.

“Something someone told me that changed my life was nobody can ever make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself,” she continued. “So if someone says you’re a fat, ugly b***h, and it affects you, do you think about yourself that way? So get to the bottom of that. There you go.”

Katy first announced her pregnancy by revealing her baby bump in the music video for her song “Never Worn White” in early March. Since then, she’s been very open about the pregnancy on social media and has shown off her bump on various public outings, including a beach outing in early July. She wore a strapless purple one-piece bathing suit as she frolicked on the sand near the water and looked flawless and happy!

We look forward to seeing Katy get closer to becoming a mother and taking on the new role in the weeks to come.