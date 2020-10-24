16 Gorgeous Pics Of The KarJenner Sisters Without Makeup: Kim, Kendall & More

We’re used to seeing the KarJenners with a full face of glam, but every once in a while, they step out with au-naturel, makeup-free looks, too!

Even without makeup, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters always manage to look absolutely flawless! On a few rare occasions, the ladies have been photographed without their glam done, and we always love their natural looks. The paparazzi have even managed to catch the stars with their makeup-free faces every once in a while, and we rounded up some of their most gorgeous, bare-faced pics.

Kim Karadshian was photographed getting some late night errands in, and she was totally fresh-faced for the outing. Although she was slightly dressed up in leather pants and a red, zip-up sweatshirt (with nothing underneath) her face was completely bare. She completed the look with her hair pulled back into a tight high ponytail, so her fresh face was on full display as photographers snapped pics.

Kendall Jenner is definitely the sister who we’re most used to seeing without makeup on. In the photo above, she rocked an oversized t-shirt and sneakers for a super casual outing. Her hair was pulled back into a messy ponytail, and there was no makeup on her face. It was definitely an ‘i just woke up’ look, but Kendall managed to pull it off perfectly.

The airport is definitely one of the most acceptable places to go makeup-free, and Kourtney Kardashian was all about it when she touched down with her daughter, Penelope Disick, in the photo above. Although she wore heeled boots with her comfortable plane outfit to dress up her look a bit, she went completely bare-faced for the flight. Unfortunately, she seemed to be caught a bit off guard when photographers began snapping away as she landed!

Even the family's ultimate makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner, is caught without her glam done every once in a while! The 23-year-old went makeup-free on a low-key shopping trip, where she also dressed down in sweats.