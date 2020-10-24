Gallery
16 Gorgeous Pics Of The KarJenner Sisters Without Makeup: Kim, Kendall & More

kim kardashiasn
Backgrid
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Reality Star and Makeup Mogul, Kim Kardashian and her Rapper Husband Kanye West keep it casual in sweat suits as they exit a dinner date at The Bungalow in Santa Monica. Kim made a rare decision to flaunt her natural beauty as she goes makeup free for the night. Kanye, meanwhile was seen wearing a brace on his left hand. The two A Listers made a swift exit to their car before being mobbed by paps.
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* A fresh-faced and cleavage-baring Kim Kardashian returns to her car after a visit to SEV Laser hair removal service in Calabasas.
LOS ANGELES, CA - Kim Kardashian exits Kanyes LA office with a team of designers in tow. The socialite, model, and mother of 4, attempts to cover her make-up free face with a binder.
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner goes casual for some shopping at What Goes Around Comes Around in Beverly Hills. The youngest member of the Kar-Jenner clan opted for white sweatpants and a hoodie, and a makeup-free look to peruse the vintage fashion shop. Jenner could later be seen exiting the shop with her face covered with black fabric in an attempt at privacy.
We’re used to seeing the KarJenners with a full face of glam, but every once in a while, they step out with au-naturel, makeup-free looks, too!

Even without makeup, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters always manage to look absolutely flawless! On a few rare occasions, the ladies have been photographed without their glam done, and we always love their natural looks. The paparazzi have even managed to catch the stars with their makeup-free faces every once in a while, and we rounded up some of their most gorgeous, bare-faced pics.

kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian rocks a red top and leather pants. (Backgrid)

Kim Karadshian was photographed getting some late night errands in, and she was totally fresh-faced for the outing. Although she was slightly dressed up in leather pants and a red, zip-up sweatshirt (with nothing underneath) her face was completely bare. She completed the look with her hair pulled back into a tight high ponytail, so her fresh face was on full display as photographers snapped pics.

kendall jenner
Kendall Jenner goes makeup-free while out in Beverly Hills. (BACKGRID)

Kendall Jenner is definitely the sister who we’re most used to seeing without makeup on. In the photo above, she rocked an oversized t-shirt and sneakers for a super casual outing. Her hair was pulled back into a messy ponytail, and there was no makeup on her face. It was definitely an ‘i just woke up’ look, but Kendall managed to pull it off perfectly.

kourtney kardsahian
Kourtney Kardashian out and about with daughter Penelope. (MEGA)

The airport is definitely one of the most acceptable places to go makeup-free, and Kourtney Kardashian was all about it when she touched down with her daughter, Penelope Disick, in the photo above. Although she wore heeled boots with her comfortable plane outfit to dress up her look a bit, she went completely bare-faced for the flight. Unfortunately, she seemed to be caught a bit off guard when photographers began snapping away as she landed!

kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner goes shopping while makeup-free. (BACKGRID)

Even the family’s ultimate makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner, is caught without her glam done every once in a while! The 23-year-old went makeup-free on a low-key shopping trip, where she also dressed down in sweats. Click through the gallery above to check out more photos of the KarJenners without makeup.