Justin Long’s Wife: What To Know About His Relationship With Kate Bosworth & Past Romances

Justin Long is an actor known for his work on He’s Just Not That Into You, Going the Distance, & more.

He seemingly confirmed that he is now married to Kate Bosworth as of May 9, 2023.

Justin once dated Drew Barrymore & Amanda Seyfried.

Kate appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on May 11, 2023, & talked about how they both love Justin.

One of Hollywood’s longtime heartthrobs is officially off the market! Justin Long, 44, seemingly confirmed that he is now married to actress Kate Bosworth, 40, during the May 9, 2023 episode of his podcast, Life is Short. During the episode, the He’s Just Not That Into You star referred to the blonde beauty as his “now-wife,” seemingly letting it slip that they tied the knot recently.

Aside from his latest nuptials, Justin has been linked to other A-listers over the years. Most recently on May 11, 2023, Kate appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to chat about her man with his ex-girlfriend, Drew Barrymore. Not only did Kate confirm that Justin still “loves” Drew “so much,” but the host also called the duo the “ultimate couple.” Amid Justin and Kate’s recent secret wedding, here is a closer look at his romance with his “now-wife” Kate, Drew, and more!

Kate Bosworth

The 44-year-old was first linked to Kate in 2021 after sparks flew when they worked on an unnamed movie together, per US Weekly. It was only a matter of time until Justin and the Blue Crush star got engaged and announced the news via his podcast on Apr. 4, 2023. Later that day, he took to Instagram to announce the news with an adorable carousel of photos of his then-fiancée. “She said YES… to being a guest on @lifeisshortpodcast! And to other slightly more life-changing questions ;),” he captioned the post.

Merely one month later, Justin seemingly confirmed that he and the 40-year-old officially got married in recent weeks. While chatting on the May 9 episode of his podcast, Justin referred to her as his “now-wife,” which led listeners to believe they must have had a secret weeding prior to the episode.

Kate also took to her Instagram on Apr. 4, to gush over being engaged to Justin. In her caption, the Superman Returns actress used titles of her man’s movies to announce the news. “These things are funny to announce. How to do this right? He’s going the distance? I’ve got a Blue Crush? He’s just THAT into me? I’ve won a date with…??? Ok you get it!”, she captioned the sweet snapshots.

Drew Barrymore

Another high-profile romance that Justin had was with his former Going the Distance co-star Drew Barrymore. The mother-of-two and the hunk dated on and off from 2007 until their final split in 2010. Drew and Justin first broke up in 2008, but later reconciled in 2009. Although the former lovebirds kissed and made up, it only lasted one more year before they threw in the towel. Drew married her ex-husband Will Kopelman just two years later, however, they divorced by 2016.

Over a decade after their split, Justin appeared on Drew’s hit talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show in Sept. 2022, to kick off Season 3 of her show. During their emotional reunion, the 48-year-old burst into tears when talking about her and Justin’s prior relationship. “I love that we’ve maintained our love,” Justin told her at the time. “I don’t think I’ll ever… now I know from my end it’ll never go anywhere I’ll love you always.” Almost immediately, Drew got up and hugged her ex-beau while she said, “I will always love you so much.”

Amanda Seyfried

After his romance with Drew and before his nuptials with Kate, Justin’s most recent long-term relationship was with Mean Girls star Amanda Seyfried, 37. The two sparked romance rumors after Justin was spotted at the premiere of her film, Lovelace, in July 2013, per US Weekly. “Justin is super private about his relationships, [so] I’m not positive how they exactly met, but they’ve known each other for awhile, when they were seeing other people,” a source told the outlet at the time. “They recently started hanging out more, going on date-like activities. They’re both busy … but they’re seeing where it goes.”

Their romance ended up lasting over two years and she was not shy about gushing over him to Vogue in May 2015. “I followed him on Instagram,” Amanda explained, “and I thought something he said was really funny. It was a beautiful picture of a snail, and the caption said, ‘F****** MOOOOOOOOVE.’ It made me laugh out loud, so I texted him.” Despite their seemingly happy love life, Justin and The Dropout alum broke up by Sept. 2015. “It happened a few weeks ago,” an inside told US Weekly at the time. “He’s really heartbroken.” Amanda moved on and married actor Thomas Sadoski two years later and the pair share two kids: Thomas, 2, and daughter Nina, 5.