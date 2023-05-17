Kate Bosworth’s Husband: Everything To Know About Justin Long Marriage & Past Relationships

Kate Bosworth is an acclaimed actress best known for her breakout role in ‘Blue Crush.’

She was married to director Michael Polish for almost a decade.

In May of 2023, Justin Long seemingly confirmed he’s now married to Kate.

Kate Bosworth, 40, rose to fame with a key role in the 2022 box office hit Blue Crush and rode the wave to continued success, eventually playing Lois Lane opposite Brandon Routh‘s Clark Kent 2006’s Superman Returns. Roles in Beyond The Sea, Win a Date With Tad Hamilton, Wonderland, The Girl in the Park, and more only heightened her popularity and eventually made her a household name with an inimitable brand of beauty. The blonde, all-American actress also appeared in ad campaigns for Calvin Klein and Coach along the way.

Over the years, Kate also enjoyed some high-profile romances, including a relationship with Lord of the Rings heartthrob Orlando Bloom. Eventually, she married director Michael Polish, and the duo split in 2021, giving way to an adorable courtship with fellow actor Justin Long. As rumors emerge that Kate is now married to Justin, here’s what to know about her ex-husband, her past romances, and her current relationship.

Michael Polish

Kate and Michael Polish, who directed her in 2013’s Big Sur, announced their engagement in August of 2012, with the actress confirming the news via Twitter the following September. “Thank you for all the wonderful engagement wishes…We feel truly blessed,” she wrote.

A year later, on August 31, 2013, they wed in an outdoor ceremony at The Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana, via PEOPLE, with Kate donning two Oscar De La Renta gowns for the multi-day celebration. The couple ultimately resided in Montana as well, and Kate gained a stepdaughter, Jasper, whom she has called “hands-down the greatest unexpected gift of [her] life.”

Kate was open about how the family handled raising Jasper in a blended family dynamic with Michael’s ex Jo Strettell. “When I came into the picture, it was very important for me to have a relationship with Jo,” she once said, per Vogue. “From the get go, we knew that in order to raise a healthy young woman in the world, it was important for all of us to lead with love and really raise her with unity in the family.”

However, the marriage to Michael wasn’t meant to be, and after nearly 10 years together, Michael and Kate announced their split in 2021. “Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate,” she wrote in part via Instagram on August 5, 2021. “Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands.”

They finalized their divorce in March of 2023. Kate continues to be a “co-mama” to Jasper, and regularly features her stepdaughter on her Instagram account. “My greatest joy is to be the co-mama of this bright, brilliant, kind, smart, funny, thoughtful young woman,” she wrote alongside a couple of photos with Jasper on May 14, 2023. “Jasper, you are committed to you- a faithfulness to self that will guide you for all your days. I am forever grateful to be your Madre.”

Justin Long

Reports of an irresistibly appealing romance with Dodgeball star Justin Long emerged as Kate was finalizing her divorce from Michael in 2022. The duo met in 2021 while filming together in Arkansas, and by mid 2022 had confirmed the relationship with numerous PDA sessions and public comments.

“I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself. I didn’t know it at the time, but I was ready for the one,” Justin said during an appearance on The Vaill Files. “And the one, I met. I found.” Though he didn’t mention Kate at the time, it was apparent the relationship had become serious. “I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It’s sacred,” he said.

During the April 4, 2023, episode of his podcast Life Is Short With Justin Long, Justin confirmed they were engaged and had been for months. And the following month, fans nearly lost it when they saw pics of both Kate and Justin wearing what appeared to be wedding bands in Kate’s Instagram stories on May 15. In short order, he seemingly confirmed that they were secretly married, while discussing filming Barbarian.

“I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife,” Justin told Kyra Sedgwick during the May 9 episode of his podcast Life is Short with Justin Long. “She came to visit, and I had never been comfortable with… set visits. I like to separate the relationship… But, yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time. It helped me having her there. She’d help me with scenes. It was the best.”

Kate is openly, equally in love with her man. “If life is short, find the one who brings you endless peace and radical wonder. @justinlong I am so grateful it’s you. xo,” Kate sweetly captioned a carousel of pics with Justin in part on April 4, 2023.

Orlando Bloom

Kate dated fellow heartthrob Orlando Bloom in the mid-2000s. Adorably, they met while filming a commercial for Gap in 2002, then watched each other find major success in the entertainment industry before parting ways in 2005. “I knew Orlando before he was famous at all. So we started dating way, way back in the day. And then it hit when we were together,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, per E! News.

With that level of fame, came challenges to their relationship. “I think when you kind of go through something like that with someone, it’s like you feel like that’s a real anchor in many ways because it was just crazy,” she said. “We would land at airports, and he would have, like, girls, like, lifting their shirts up….It was just wild. I mean, if you’re just two normal people hanging out, and all of a sudden it just blows up into something really surreal, then you kind of look at the person you’re with as a rock in many ways. And I think we felt that way about each other through a crazy time.”

Kate later told Vogue during an emotional interview that Orlando was her first major heartbreak. “Orlando and I met when we were kids,” she told the magazine, via InStyle. “Blue Crush hadn’t come out. Lord of the Rings hadn’t come out. He was the first big heartbreak. First love — you feel like it’s the be-all and end-all. To put as little pressure on the relationship you’re in is very important. I regret that it was too intense for both of us.”