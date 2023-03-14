Justin Long Attempts To Do Kate Bosworth’s Oscars Makeup: ‘Don’t Interrupt Me, Darling’

Sometimes, love means leaving someone alone. Such was the case on Sunday (Mar. 12), when Kate Bosworth was preparing for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. In a behind-the-scenes video uploaded by makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, Kate, 40, was seated in a bathrobe while a brush was pressed toward her eyebrow. “Darling, that’s not for my brow, it’s for my lip,” she says, addressing not her MUA but her BF: Justin Long. “Darling, please don’t interrupt me, darling,” said Justin, 44. “But, darling, I’m afraid you’re putting lipliner on my eyebrow.”

“Darling, I’m unorthodox, and I work in silence,” said Justin. “But, darling, I’m classical, and really need this to look put together,” protested Kate. “Darling, please. This is all the rage. Lipliner on the eyebrows. Darling,” said Justin. At that point, the ruse fell apart, and Kate pulled her boyfriend in for a kiss.

“Darlings,” wrote Charlotte when introducing “Team Tilbury’s New Star MUA” to her followers, “I ADORE this hilarious clip of the gorgeous @KateBosworth getting her final FLAWLESS touch-ups with the brilliant @JustinLong using my Pillow Talk Lip Cheat!! Ahead of the #VanityFair Oscars after-party, Pillow Talk was one everyone’s EYES, LIPS, CHEEKS and…BROWS!!”

Justin and Kate were first romantically linked in March 2022. Amid the romance rumors, Justin went on Nick Viall’s podcast in April to say he might have found his true love. “I had gotten to a place where… I was comfortable with myself, I was ready to be — I didn’t know it at the time — but I was ready for the one,” he said. “And the one I had met… I had found.”

Justin didn’t reveal who he was with (“I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It’s sacred”), but the couple confirmed the romance with a hand-in-hand stroll through New York City. They went Instagram official in June, and in July, Kate filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Michael Polish.

At the start of the year, Justin celebrated Kate’s big 4-0 with a sweet tribute. “She is … the best part of my day, every day – even when we’re not together,” He wrote. “She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same – all the time. She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone. She thanks everyone – even when she’s suffering, she’s kind. She was grateful to the nurses while she was in true pain. She is deeply compassionate and can’t hurt anyone but she can be a rascal. She loves to tease. She has the best softest lips I’ve ever kissed. She loves beer and football more than I do (and I love beer and football). She is the strongest person I’ve ever known.”

“She is sitting next to me writing her own Instagram post that I know will be eloquent and funny and deeply honest – because she is all those things,” he added. “She is going to write such a great inspiring book one day. She is my joy. She is my best friend. Happy Birthday.”