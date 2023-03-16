Kate Bosworth Spotted Without Ring On Date Night With Justin Long After Engagement Buzz

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are keeping fans on their toes! After the red-hot couple sparked engagement rumors at the Vanity Fair Oscar party with a huge diamond ring, they appeared to have ditched it before they went out on a date a few days later! Kate was seen without the suspect jewelry during a dinner outing with Justin on Wednesday, March 15 in Pasadena. Despite the absence of the sparkler, the A-list couple looked every inch loved up, as they wrapped their arms around each other leaving a restaurant.

The rumors of Justin popping the question began before the couple took over the red carpet at the Vanity Fair party. In an Instagram posted hours ahead of the shindig, Justin and Kate shared a hilarious video of him pretending to do her makeup and give her a manicure. In the post, Kate called the manicure the “most important manicure to date 😘,” prompting the speculation, which only grew once she landed at the fete with the big old ring on that finger.

Now that the ring is gone, fan will have to wait and see what’s in store for the gorgeous couple, who went Instagram official in May 2022. Justin, who reportedly met Kate in 2021 while filming a movie in Arkansas, definitely appears head over heels, as he even gushed about Kate to Drew Barrymore, whom Justin once dated, on her talk show!

“She does all those things and she adores you,” Justin told Drew. “She is the most supportive, most wonderful. You would love hanging out with her. We’ll all go out together.” Drew replied, “I’m so happy that you are in this also amazing relationship. I’m just so happy because you deserve to be happy. I’m so thrilled for you.”

The love match between Kate and Justin came with a bit of a complication, as Kate was married when they met. However, she officially filed for divorce from her husband, director Michael Polish, after 8 years on July 15, per The Blast. The outlet reported that the Before I Wake star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their divorce.