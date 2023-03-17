Kate Bosworth’s Divorce From Michael Polish Finalized Amid Romance With Justin Long

Kate Bosworth ‘s divorce from ex Michael Polish has been finalized, two years after their initial split, according to a March 17 Us Weekly report. According to documents obtained by the outlet, the divorce was entered and finalized on Wednesday, March 15, with both parties waving spousal support and simply dividing their marital property, including vehicles and bank accounts. Kate has reportedly walked away with properties she owns in both Pasadena and Montana, while Michael kept a Montana house right next door to hers in Montana.

Meanwhile, the stunning actress’s romance with Justin Long, 44, continues to heat up. When the adorable duo showed up at an Oscar party on March 12, with Kate prominently sporting a ring on her left ring finger, engagement rumors erupted. And in a hilarious video posted after the event, Justin attempted to do her makeup ahead of the big bash. Though their chemistry is next level, Kate did appear on a date night with the Best Man Down actor a couple of days later, sans ring. “She’s the best part of my day,” Justin wrote in part in a sweet 40th birthday tribute to her in January.

The actress officially filed for divorce from the director after 8 years in 2022, according to documents obtained on July 15 by The Blast. The outlet reported at the time that the Before I Wake star, 39, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their now pending divorce. Kate first put the public on notice that she and Michael, 51, were on the outs back in August, when she posted a heartfelt statement via Instagram.

Alongside a black and white photo of the former couple kissing, Kate announced their separation. “Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate,” she captioned the August 5 post. “Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end.”

Since the announcement, Kate has been seen with the Dodgeball actor regularly, and the couple went Instagram official in May 2022. Justin posted an adorable set of photos to his account, in which they laughed while sharing a beer. They’ve also been seen holding hands in New York and packing on the PDA during a romantic trip to Hawaii in April, per Just Jared. The couple reportedly first met in early 2021 while filming a movie in Arkansas.

The Blue Crush star posted a sweet birthday tribute to Justin on June 2, alongside a romantic set of photos of the duo. “You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known and years later you met a girl who’s life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago) she is so grateful *more than you’ll ever know,” Kate captioned the pics. “Happy Birthday @justinlong you make me smile so big my face hurts xx Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met.”

Justin hilariously took to the comments section to respond in part with, “Fine! I’ll start following you! Loving you is easily the best gift I’ve ever received.”