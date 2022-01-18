See Pic

Kate Bosworth, 39, Channels Iconic Movie ‘Blue Crush’ In Bikini 20 Years Later — Photo

Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection
Two weeks after celebrating her birthday, Kate Bosworth showed what life at 39 looked like by hitting the beach in a bikini that was bluer than the ocean waters.

“This is 39,” Kate Bosworth captioned the photos she posted to Instagram on Jan. 17, roughly two weeks after the Superman Returns star celebrated her birthday. Proving that it’s never too late to celebrate your special day, Kate reflected on her last year in her thirties – by sharing photos that prove she’s truly ageless. Kate looked like she stepped out of her 2002 surfing classic, Blue Crush, by donning an aquamarine bikini that showed off her fit and tone body. Kate sat atop a horse on the beach in the second of two photos, flashing the photographer a huge smile. ‘

“Happy Birthday Kate!!” wrote Naomi Watts in the comments section, and many others joined in with well-wishes and love. “You never change,” commented Malcolm Carfrae, the founder of Carfrae Consulting, a global lifestyle brand communications. Catt Sadler wrote, “Happy Birthday, beautiful Goddess!” Sophia Bush added, “Happiest Birthday, Beauty!” “Happy Birthday Kate! Gorgeous as ever!” added Susan Foster, while Laura Bailey sent “love & wishes beauty.”

It’s been twenty years since Blue Crush, and the movie continues to have an impact to this day. “For me, Blue Crush is the one that everyone, and especially young girls, come up to me and say, ‘You inspired me to do this! You guys are all my heroes!’ It’s so incredible,” said Kate while discussing the film during a 2020 reunion with costars Michelle Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake.

(Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection)

When asked if the three would reunite for a sequel, Sanoe said, “Yes, obviously. 100 percent. “I would totally, man. I love you girls, and I love Hawaii. You don’t have to ask me twice,” added Michelle. “I’ll put my life on the line again. I don’t mind, for a sequel,” Kate joked since, between the three of them, Sanoe was the only one with actual professional surfing experience when they shot the film.

Kate is starting 39 with a clean slate. In August 2021, she and Michael Polish announced they were going their separate ways after a decade together. “In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands,” Kate and Michael said in the post announcing their separation. “Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love’s evolution. What happens when we reach the end of something and realize … we are just at the beginning.”