Drew Barrymore’s Surprising Reaction To Ex Justin Long’s Engagement To Kate Bosworth

Amicable exes! After Kate Bosworth, 40, confirmed her engagement to actor Justin Long, 44, on Apr. 4, the blonde beauty appeared on Drew Barrymore‘s talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show to chat about the man they both dated. During a sneak peek at the May 11 episode, the 40-year-old told Justin’s ex-girlfriend that he “loves” her “so deeply,” over a decade after Drew and Justin’s 2010 breakup. Drew was so in awe of the newly engaged duo that she called them the “ultimate couple.”

.@katebosworth encouraged her fiancé @justinlong to talk with Drew on the show. Tune in TOMORROW for more! Check your local listings: https://t.co/sM7OB9ldEe pic.twitter.com/IdvOc4RVDW — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) May 10, 2023

At the start of the clip, the mother-of-two kicked off the episode by gushing over her former Going the Distance co-star and ex-beau. “We have a very important person in common,” Drew said of Kate’s fiancé. “My very dear old friend Justin Long — a boyfriend, a dear friend — and he and Kate have found each other in this world.” On the heels of their engagement, the 48-year-old couldn’t help but swoon over Kate and Justin’s relationship. “[You’ve] become this incredibly joyous, bonded, real deal; you holding hands, the ultimate couple you root for,” Drew said. “Period.”

After the Blue Crush star thanked Drew for her kind words, she also told her how much Justin admires his ex to this day. “That’s so sweet. He loves you so much. He just loves you so deeply,” Kate quipped. Later, Drew and Justin’s current leading lady chatted about convincing him to get on his ex’s talk show, which he appeared on in Sept. 2022 (watch here). Kate revealed that she was with Justin when Drew asked him to appear on the show and clarified that she was thrilled. “I was with him when he got the ask and he’s like, ‘Oh, Drew wants me to go on her show,’ and I was like, ‘You have to do it!’ I was so excited,” she gushed.

Later in the conversation, Kate told Drew that she understood their intense dynamic together, which lasted over two years. “I was so excited, because I knew there’s so much love between the two of you,” she said. “So much, yes fun and like wild— I always say you guys were in the tornado together, right? It’s like the time in your life when you’re like, ‘I want to feel and I want to do everything,’ just like be a part of the adventure in a wild way, which is so much fun. He just loves you so much.”

When the 44-year-old appeared on his ex’s show in Sept. 2022, Justin couldn’t help but tell her how much he still loves her. “I love that we’ve maintained our love,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll ever… now I know from my end it’ll never go anywhere I’ll love you always.” Drew responded by reciprocating his sentiment. “I will always love you so much,” she gushed before she burst into tears. Two former lovebirds got up and hugged while Drew continued to share how “important” Justin is to her. Two years after their split, she married Will Kopelman, however, they divorced by 2016. Drew and Will share two daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 9.