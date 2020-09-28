Amanda Seyfried Gives Birth: Actress & Husband Welcome 2nd Child After Secret Pregnancy — 1st Pic

Congratulations to Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski! The couple revealed on Instagram that they just welcomed a baby boy after a top secret pregnancy. The first pic of their baby is too sweet.

And baby makes four! Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are now the parents of a little boy, the Life in Pieces actor revealed in a special Instagram post that included the first photo of their sweet son. Thomas, 44, and Amanda, 34, further confirmed the happy news via a statement through the child advocacy organizations INARA and War Child USA.

“We at War Child and INARA are so happy to be the first to announce that our board members Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcomed their second child into this world,” INARA shared on Instagram, adding the couple’s statement: “Since the birth of our daughter three years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives,” the couple stated. “With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”

The adorable first photo of their son, whose name has not been announced, shows the little one’s fist curled tightly around the Mean Girls star‘s finger. Their baby boy is fast asleep during the tender moment with mom, who’s wearing a blue t-shirt to match his sloth onesie and pacifier. It’s the epitome of bliss! Thomas and Amanda married in 2017 and have a three-and-a-half-year-old daughter together, Nina Sadoski.

The couple eloped when Amanda was nine months pregnant with Nina. Thomas spilled the beans on a March 2017 episode of The Late Late Show — four days after the nuptials! “We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing,” he told host James Corden. “We had a great day. It was perfect. Listen, she’s the person I love, admire, respect most in the world.”