Who Is Jonathan Joss? About the ‘King of the Hill’ Voice Actor Who Died

Just months away from the King of the Hill revival‘s Hulu premiere, its cast and crew are grieving the loss of one of their stars: Jonathan Joss. He was 69 years old when he was reportedly shot multiple times. News of the late voice actor’s death broke on June 2, 2025, one day after an alleged shooting took place around his home in Texas.

Multiple outlets reported that Joss (real name: Jonathan Joss Gonzales) was involved in an alleged shooting in San Antonio.

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up facts about Joss, his career and his death.

Jonathan Joss Voiced John Redcorn in King of the Hill

From season 2 to season 13, Joss voiced the role of John Redcorn, a character who was originally voiced by actor Victor Aaron after he died in a 1996 car accident.

In addition to the popular animated sitcom, Joss also landed minor roles in other series, including Walker, Texas Ranger, The Wild Thornberrys, Charmed, ER, In Plain Sight, Friday Night Lights, Parks and Recreation and Tulsa King, according to his IMDb profile.

Jonathan Joss Appears in the King of the Hill Revival

According to Variety, Joss had already recorded lines for John Redcorn in the revival of King of the Hill, which is set to premiere this summer on August 4, 2025, on Hulu and Disney+ with Hulu.

Jonathan Joss Reportedly Died in a Shooting

On June 1, 2025, San Antonio, Texas, police were called in response to a shooting in progress at around 7:00 p.m. local time, according to Variety. Upon arriving to the scene, officers found Joss near the road after he was shot several times. Authorities attempted to revive him, but the voice actor was pronounced dead at the scene before paramedics arrived.

The person who shot Joss — reportedly his neighbor — fled the scene in a vehicle but was later detained just a block away by police, Variety reported.

Jonathan Joss Was Married

According to his IMDb profile, Jonathan was married to his wife, Laurie.