‘King of the Hill’ Revival: Upcoming Hulu Sitcom’s Release Date & More

What’s worse than a long-running, fan-favorite TV show getting canceled? Probably nothing. But for King of the Hill fans, they can rejoice now that Hulu has confirmed the release date and synopsis of its revival! For the past several years, fans have been teased with news of a potential continuation of the animated sitcom after it got axed in 2009 following 13 seasons.

Hollywood Life has all the details you need to know about the King of the Hill revival below.

What Is the King of the Hill Revival About?

Hulu’s synopsis of the King of the Hill revival reads, “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.”

When Is the King of the Hill Revival Release Date?

Season 14 of King of the Hill will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ with Hulu on August 4, 2025.

When Did the King of the Hill Season 13 Finale Come Out?

The season 13 finale of King of the Hill premiered in 2009.

Why Was King of the Hill Canceled After Season 13?

Fox surprised fans in 2008 when it announced that King of the Hill was canceled after 13 seasons on the air. At the time, the cancelation news came amid a separate announcement from Family Guy creator, Seth MacFarlane, who was making a spinoff called The Cleveland Show, which was slated to fill King of the Hill‘s time slot.

At the time, ratings for King of the Hill were still considered high, so it’s unclear why Fox canceled it.

In 2018, Co-creator Mike Judge revealed that he was contemplating reviving King of the Hill with an older version of the character Bobby.

“It would have to have a passage of time,” Mike told Rotten Tomatoes at 2018’s PaleyFest. “People have grown up. I think The Simpsons are so iconic just the way they’re drawn, you can keep Bart that same age for 60 years. Our characters, it was starting to strain a little bit to have Bobby still be that age for that long.”

How Many Seasons Will the King of the Hill Revival Have?

In January 2025, the revival was reportedly slated to have two seasons.