Jonathan Joss’ Husband: About Tristan Kern De Gonzales

King of the Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss, known for voicing the character John Redcorn, was fatally shot in June 2025, and more details about his personal life have come to light. The San Antonio, Texas, resident’s husband, Tristan Kern De Gonzales, is sharing insight into Jonathan’s death with the public.

“I was with him when he passed,” Tristan wrote in a heartbreaking Facebook post after news of Jonathan’s death made headlines. “I told him how much he was loved. To everyone who supported him, his fans, his friends, know that he valued you deeply. He saw you as family. My focus now is on protecting Jonathan’s legacy and honoring the life we built together.”

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled details about Tristan and Jonathan’s life together, in addition to updates on the merciless killing of the Parks and Recreation actor.

Absolutely gut-wrenching. This is what hate does. This is what happens when threats are ignored, when love is treated like a target, and no one listens. Tristan’s words are unignorable and raw. Jonathan deserved safety, joy, and a future with his husband. They both did. pic.twitter.com/PCF3t0ilwX — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) June 2, 2025

Who Was Jonathan Joss?

Jonathan was an actor known for credits in various films and television series, including King of the Kill, Parks and Recreation, Walker, Texas Ranger, The Wild Thornberrys, Charmed, ER, In Plain Sight, Friday Night Lights, Parks and Recreation and Tulsa King, as seen on his IMDb profile.

Who Is Tristan Kern De Gonzales?

According to his Facebook account and multiple news outlets including People, Tristan was Jonathan’s husband of three months. The couple got married on Valentine’s Day of 2025. It’s still unclear how long they were together before that.

“He gave me more love in our time together than most people ever get. We were newlyweds,” Tristan wrote in his June 2025 Facebook post. “We picked Valentine’s Day [to tie the knot]. We were in the process of looking for a trailer and planning our future.”

Who Shot Jonathan Joss?

According to multiple outlets, the suspect in the shooting of Jonathan was identified as Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja. Newsweek reported that Sigfredo was a former neighbor of the late actor’s.

Why Was Jonathan Joss Killed?

The motive behind Jonathan’s fatal shooting has not been proven yet, but Tristan claimed that it was a hate crime.

“[Jonathan] was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other,” Tristan wrote via Facebook, who detailed the alleged moments leading up to Jonathan’s death. “My husband Jonathan Joss and I were involved in a shooting while checking the mail at the site of our former home. That home was burned down after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire. We reported these threats to law enforcement multiple times, and nothing was done. Throughout that time, we were harassed regularly by individuals who made it clear they did not accept our relationship. Much of the harassment was openly homophobic.”

Tristan then alleged, “When we returned to the site to check our mail, we discovered the skull of one of our dogs and its harness placed in clear view. This caused both of us severe emotional distress. We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw. While we were doing this, a man approached us. He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired. Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired, Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life.”

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Police Department said in a statement, “Despite online claims of this being a hate crime, currently the investigation has found no evidence to indicate that the Mr. Joss’s murder was related to his sexual orientation.”