Who Shot John Redcorn Voice Actor Jonathan Joss? See Suspect

Jonathan Joss‘ murder has sparked nationwide outrage over speculation that his killing was homophobic. The late King of the Hill and Parks and Recreation actor was fatally shot in San Antonio, Texas, on June 1, 2025. While San Antonio police said there is “no evidence” pointing to a hate crime, Joss’ inner circle has spoken out about the case. Now, a suspect has been named.

Below, get updates on the suspect who allegedly shot Joss and more about the investigation.

Who Was Jonathan Joss?

Joss was an actor best known for voicing the role of John Redcorn in King of the Hill, including its upcoming revival. He also played Chief Ken Hotate in Parks and Recreation.

Additionally, Jonathan’s IMDb profile lists numerous other roles he had, including in Walker, Texas Ranger, The Wild Thornberrys, Charmed, ER, In Plain Sight, Friday Night Lights, Parks and Recreation and Tulsa King.

Who Shot Jonathan Joss?

The suspect in Joss’ murder is a man named Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, who was a former neighbor of Joss,’ according to Newsweek.

Why Was Jonathan Joss Shot?

According to Joss’ husband, Tristan Kern De Gonzales, the actor was shot in a hate crime.

“[Jonathan] was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other,” Tristan claimed on Facebook in June 2025. He went on to detail the alleged moments leading up to Jonathan’s demise. “My husband Jonathan Joss and I were involved in a shooting while checking the mail at the site of our former home. That home was burned down after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire. We reported these threats to law enforcement multiple times, and nothing was done. Throughout that time, we were harassed regularly by individuals who made it clear they did not accept our relationship. Much of the harassment was openly homophobic.”

Tristan continued in his allegation, “When we returned to the site to check our mail, we discovered the skull of one of our dogs and its harness placed in clear view. This caused both of us severe emotional distress. We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw. While we were doing this, a man approached us. He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired. Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired, Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life.”

The San Antonio Police Department said in a statement that there is “currently” no “evidence to indicate that the Mr. Joss’s murder was related to his sexual orientation.”