John Amos’ Family Drama: What Happened Between the Late Actor & His Kids?

Image Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The late John Amos – famous for his television roles in Good Times, Roots and more — admittedly managed family drama in the years leading up to his death. The 84-year-old became embroiled in a legal situation when his daughter, Shannon Amos, filed a complaint claiming that her father was the victim of elderly abuse and financial exploitation. Shannon accused her brother, Kelly Christopher K.C. Amos, of neglecting John, but the father-son duo denied that there was anything wrong. John shared his two children with ex-wife Noel Mickelson.

When news of John’s death broke in October 2024, Shannon penned a heartfelt Instagram post. In her lengthy caption, Shannon claimed that she and other relatives only found out “through the media” that her father had died.

“I am without words,” Shannon began in her caption. “Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st. We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you.”

The television producer and screenwriter added that she and her family were “struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding [her dad’s] passing.” However, Shannon also noted that there was “some semblance of peace in knowing [her] father [was] finally free.”

Learn more about the family drama between John Amos and his daughter, below.

When Did John Amos Die?

John died on August 21, 2024, but his son, K.C., didn’t reveal the news until October 1, 2024.

John Amos’ Cause of Death

Per his statement to PEOPLE, K.C. noted that John died of natural causes.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” K.C. said in his statement. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold … and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

K.C. continued in his statement, “My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life. Most recently in Suits LA playing himself and our documentary about his life journey as an actor, America’s Dad. He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time.”

John Amos’ Family Drama

In 2023, Shannon filed a complaint alleging that John was the victim of “elder abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation.” In response, John accused his daughter of subjecting him to elder abuse. Shannon also started a GoFundMe to raise $500,000 for her father to cover his

“She would be the primary suspect — if you would,” the Mary Tyler Moore Show alum said in a video from his hospital bed while making a phone call, per PEOPLE. “I don’t know if that’s the right term to use or not. But she’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It’s definitely a case of elderly abuse.”

John Amos’ Health

Despite his daughter’s allegations, John told PEOPLE that he was “not in the ICU” at the time “nor was [he[ ever fighting for [his] life.”

“To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well.” he said, according to the outlet. “First, I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations. My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time.”

John continued by pointing out that he was “not in the hospital as a result of anything that happened recently, other than the fact that about a month ago, [he] was hospitalized” after suffering from water retention “and a couple of other issues — all of which have been corrected, or at least addressed.”